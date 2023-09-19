Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole has revealed who he thinks will win the title on the 2023 series of the dancing show.

And, in doing so, he has issued a stark warning to Bobby Brazier, telling the EastEnders star that he needs to “pull himself together” if he wants to do well.

He also tipped Nigel Harman and Adam Thomas as forerunners to make the final. But who will go far in this year’s Strictly?

And can Bobby adhere to Brendan’s warning to go all the way?

Brendan Cole reveals Strictly favourites

Ahead of the newly-announced couples taking to the ballroom for the first time, Brendan sat down with Sky Bingo to share his favourites for the competition.

“If I was going to put money on who would win this year right now, I’d go with Nigel Harman. But if you’re looking at the final, without seeing anybody down to knowing what they are going to be like – Nigel Harman, Bobby Brazier who seems like a little puppy dog and I think people will quite like him bouncing around,” he said.

Further speculating on Bobby’s chances, Brendan said: “If he pulls himself together and does some beautiful stuff, then he could go quite far.”

He went on to discuss some of his other choices, including Emmerdale and I’m a Celebrity star Adam Thomas. “He got third in I’m a Celebrity which means that he has been in people’s living rooms a lot.

“Not only in his acting, but if you didn’t watch the soaps like a lot don’t, he’s been on one of the biggest TV shows that there is in the UK and done very well in it. People are going to like him; he seems like a nice fella to be able to go that far.”

Brendan admits ‘struggle’ at picking female winner

However, Brendan‘s pick of the ladies was altogether more difficult. “I’m struggling to judge the ladies at the moment,” he admitted. “Who are voting for Strictly? Women. Men very rarely will pick up the phone and go ‘I really want to save them.’ Generally, women are endeared to men and unless voting is happening for the professional or the couple – I put money on one of the fellas for this year.”

He did, however, suggest that Annabel Croft and Angela Scanlon could be frontrunners. “I’d love to think that Annabel Croft would be amazing because she is beautiful and a lovely woman who has had a really tough year with losing her husband.

“Another of my favourites who I’m really pleased has been signed is Angela Scanlon. She seems lovely – I don’t know her, but she seems really lovely, and I love watching her on telly. Of the whole list I was probably most excited about her being signed for Strictly. Crossing my fingers for her but who knows.”

Bobby has been paired with dancer Dianne Buswell (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023: Bobby Brazier to clash with Dianne?

Following the show’s line-up reveal, a top astrologist has weighed in on the partnerships’ odds. Speaking to Springgenie.com, star sign expert Inbaal Honigman revealed that Bobby may clash with partner Dianne Buswell.

“There could be some clashes here, because Gemini will do anything for a laugh,” Inbaal claimed.

“As a Taurus, Dianne will be focused on the job at hand, and would like to teach Bobby as much as she can, with no distractions or misunderstanding.”

Can Bobby ‘pull himself together’ to get the job done? Here’s hoping!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, September 23 at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

