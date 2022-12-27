Strictly bosses ‘desperate to get celebrity couple for shake-up’ as TV husband and wife ‘eyed up’

Strictly bosses are reportedly “desperate” to get a celebrity couple on the show in latest news.

According to reports, bosses want to see a famous couple go up against each other in the BBC competition.

And it seems they already have one couple in mind…

Emma and Matt Willis are reportedly lined up for Strictly as bosses want a famous couple to take part (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing news

The Sun reports that bosses would love to see Emma Willis and her husband Matt compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

A source told the publication: “Strictly are desperate to get a celebrity couple on the show and Emma and Matt were in negotiations for the last series. It was virtually a done deal but then Matt was cast in the theatre show 2:22 A Ghost Story and they had to back out.

“Strictly would love to have them back on board for next year’s show and Emma and Matt have said if they can make it work they would jump at the chance.”

Could we see Matt Willis on the Strictly dance floor next year? (Credit: ITV)

The insider added: “Bosses on the show are always looking at ways to keep the format fresh and they loved the idea of having a celebrity couple competing against one another.”

The source said Matt and Emma are “very much in the running”.

However, if they can’t make it work, the Strictly booker will “be looking at other famous partnerships”.

A rep for Strictly declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Will Emma take on Strictly in 2023? (Credit: ITV)

Strictly tour 2023

The 2022 series of Strictly recently ended with Hamza Yassin and his pro partner Jowita Przystał being crowned the winners.

However, it isn’t the last time viewers can get to see them dance.

The pair will feature in the upcoming Strictly live tour, which begins on January 20 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.

Strictly tour line-up

As well as Hamza and Jowita, other stars taking part are Fleur East, Molly Rainford, Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds, Helen Skelton and Tyler West.

Meanwhile, the professionals taking part are Vito Coppola, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Nikita Kuzmin, Kai Widdrington, Dianne Buswell and Jowita.

Other professional dancers joining the tour are Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas.

The Strictly live tour will begin on January 20.

