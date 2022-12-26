Helen Skelton supports Strictly co-star amid her ‘silent health battle’: ‘She’s a warrior’

Helen Skelton has supported one of her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars amid her “silent” health battle.

The presenter supported professional dancer Amy Dowden, who is living with Crohn’s disease.

Helen shared a photo with some of her Strictly co-stars, including Amy, Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, and urged people to watch Amy’s documentary about the illness.

The star wrote: “Some top bananas in this photo but if you get a chance this week to watch @amy_dowden documentary on iPlayer please do.

“She is one of those warrior women who keeps going whilst fighting a silent battle. Respect and love to you.

“Thanks for your insight and sharing your story. Thanks for being one of those women who keeps getting back up.”

Amy commented on the post: “Thank you @helenskelton,” followed by heart emojis.

Amy Dowden BBC documentary

Amy’s documentary, Body Shaming and Me, focuses on the dancer’s battle with Crohn’s disease.

In the show, Amy opens up about experiencing body-shaming due to her illness.

The star recently opened up about being body-shamed and admitted it “hurts” when people call her names.

In an article for BBC News, Amy said: “I have experienced body shaming. I take steroids and it makes me put on weight. I’m taking eight steroids a day to keep me out of hospital. When people online say ‘she has thunder thighs’, it hurts.”

Amy added: “I’ve been dancing since I was eight years old and dance is part of who I am – but so too is Crohn’s, which I’ve had since I was 11.

“Although the condition isn’t visible from the outside, some of the symptoms and medication can have an effect on the way I look – it’s something I’ve been body shamed about and that hurts.”

In the article, Amy recalled an experience in which she was shamed.

She said it happened when she went to a dance competition when she was 19 or 20.

Amy Dowden on body-shaming

Amy explained she had been on a “really high dose of steriods and it bloated me a lot”.

This meant her “face changed” and her costume was “really tight”.

However, after building herself up to head onto the dance floor, a professional dancer shouted out “she’s got a fat bottom” and a “thick middle”.

Amy said the comments have stayed with her for “the rest of my life” and whenever she goes on steroids, it’s the “first thing I hear”.

