The Strictly live tour kicks off later this week, with champions Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal hoping to recreate their BBC ballroom glory.

However, it seems the pair aren’t exactly relishing the tour ending, and Jowita potentially pairing up with someone else later this year.

The tour runs from January 20 till February 12, when Hamza and Jowita’s dancer partnership will come to an end.

Now the pair have broken their silence about how moving on will make them feel…

Strictly live tour: Hamza and Jowita talk ‘jealousy’

Speaking to Hello, Jowita revealed that she hopes to return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom next year with a celebrity partner.

“I hope I get the call again, but it will feel weird not dancing with Hamza. I hope you’re not going to be jealous,” she joked to the wildlife cameraman.

I must admit, I will be jealous.

With stories swirling about Jowita’s love life and Hamza’s reported feelings about it, though, he did admit his jealousy – but not about Giovanni Pernice!

“I must admit, I will be jealous. I’ll be saying: ‘That’s not how you do that lift!’ Jowita hasn’t just taught me steps, she’s taught me things about myself that I’d never have figured out. I’ve learned my limits, how to deal with pressure and a lot about empathy.”

What’s next for Hamza?

In the same interview, Hamza also revealed it was an honour to be mentioned in the same breath as Sir David Attenborough.

He called him a “legend of the industry” and revealed his future plans…

Watch your back, Sir David, because Hamza has grand plans.

He admitted he has “a lot happening” this year, including some documentaries and a book.

New romance for Jowita?

Jowita, meanwhile, appears to be in the first flushes of love with fellow pro dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Over the weekend, the pair appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted holding hands on what looked to be a date.

Neither has so far commented on the romance rumours.

