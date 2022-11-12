Kym Marsh looks set for an emotional Strictly Come Dancing tonight (November 12), with the actress performing a poignant American smooth.

Actress Kym will take to the stage with partner Graziano Di Prima.

Accompanied by Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars, Kym revealed this routine has hugely significant meaning for both her and Graziano.

Kym has revealed she will be dedicating her performance to her son, Archie, who tragically died shortly after he was born in 2009.

The twosome are performing an emotional dance on tonight’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Kym Marsh reveals performance’s meaning

“I’m dancing for Archie this week,” she said. “He’d be 13 years old now, a teenager. I can hardly believe it. In some ways it feels a long time has passed but in others it’s still very raw and vivid.

“But baby loss is a subject very close to my heart and something I have talked about many times, because the impact and the pain of that experience never leaves you. Dancing to that song will be hard, but it’s always been important to me to keep him in our memories.”

People don’t realise he was a twin but sadly they lost his twin at birth.

Kym added that Graziano and his family have also felt the excruciating pain of losing a loved one before their time.

She continued to The Sun: “It’s something else Graziano and I have in common. People don’t realise he was a twin but sadly they lost his twin at birth. So this weekend is for Archie, and also for Stefano, his brother. And we’re going to give it everything we can in their memory.”

The pair have previously performed some slow, emotional dances (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh campaigning

Having lost her son Archie, Kym has become a passionate campaigner to help provide more support to those who have lost a baby.

In 2017, she fought for parents to be able to request an official birth certificate should they lose their child before the official gestation period.

For Baby Loss Awareness Week, Kym shared a picture to her 537,000 Instagram followers, to fight stigma around the topic.

Read more: Vote for Strictly Come Dancing as your Favourite Entertainment Show in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

“I know only too well how hard it is, so many feel they have nowhere to turn,” she explained.

“Believe me there is so much support out there for parents. You just need to reach out, let someone listen, let someone help.”

Kym shared Archie, and 11-year-old daughter Polly, with her ex-husband Jamie Lomas.

She’s also mum to David, 26, and 24-year-old Emilie, from a previous relationship with David Cunliffe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Marsh (@marsh_kym)

A winning partnership?

Graziano and Kym have formed a close partnership during their time on Strictly together.

The pair were joint top of the leaderboard last week with their steamy Argentine Tango.

But the intense sauciness between the pair was exactly what Graziano wanted the audience to see.

Speaking to Rylan Clark on Strictly: It Takes Two, he explained: “It was my first Argentine Tango and our first together. With that routine I had really high expectations. I said I want to make a mark for my journey on Strictly and who better than her?”

Will they top their efforts this week?

Read more: Strictly: Graziano Di Prima reveals truth behind ‘awkward’ behaviour with Kym Marsh

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 6.55pm on BBC One.

Do Kym and Graz get your Strictly vote? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.