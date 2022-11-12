Strictly star Graziano Di Prima revealed the truth behind that “awkward” moment with partner Kym Marsh on last week’s show.

Last Saturday night, Kym and Graziano danced an Argentine tango.

And, while Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood almost pulled out his 10 paddle, viewers at home had a different reaction.

Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima was asked about the end of the dance by Rylan Clark (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans call out ‘awkward’ moment between Kym and Graziano

Many noted the “awkward” long stare between the couple at the end, and joked it was like Adam Peaty’s “near-kiss” with Katya Jones.

“Kym and Graziano OMG what a brilliantly sexy Argentine tango. That stare at the end was intense!” said another.

“That was honestly incredible work by Kym and Graziano… I thought they were gonna kiss at one point. The intensity!” said another.

“I felt pretty awkward watching that!” declare another.

Their dance ended with an ‘intense’ stare that left viewers begging for the pair to kiss (Credit BBC)

Graziano explains Strictly stare

However, speaking on It Takes Two last night (November 11), Graziano has explained their behaviour.

Host Rylan Clark said: “It was passionate, it was moody. However, can we talk about the end of this dance please.

“Because we timed it and have a look at this – 15 whole seconds you were in that hold with a stare,” he added.

With that routine I had really high expectations and I said I want to make a mark for my journey on Strictly and who better than her?

Clapping, Graziano said: “Yes, that’s what I wanted!

“You know why, first of all it was my first Argentine tango and our first together. With that routine I had really high expectations and I said I want to make a mark for my journey on Strictly and who better than her?

“It’s the furthest I’ve been so far and when we’re out there I said, I don’t know if you can see, I said ‘stay there’.”

“Like a dog,” Rylan quipped as Kym laughed.

Kym details panic attack

However, it wasn’t all fun and games for the couple, as Kym has admitted that she had to stop rehearsals after breaking down backstage.

Speaking to The Sun, an onlooker claimed Kym had a panic attack.

“She was very upset she just couldn’t stop crying and hyperventilating,” they claimed.

Kym has since addressed the claims in a new interview.

The star revealed she had suddenly suffered from anxiety and didn’t know if she could go on.

“It just came over me, almost out of nowhere, and I couldn’t carry on,” she said.

Kym added: “I’ve always suffered from panic attacks. It’s something I don’t mind talking about because I know it can affect anyone at any time.”

Strictly Come Dancing is on tonight at 6.55pm on BBC One.

