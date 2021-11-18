Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has opened up on his battle with body dysmorphia and bulimia.

The former GBBO winner bravely took to social media today (November 18) to hit back at critics commenting on his appearance.

In the post, John shared the real reason behind his muscular physique and why he works hard in the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Whaite (@john_whaite)

Strictly star John Whaite

The Strictly star, 32, accompanied the lengthy caption with a shot of himself from Attitude Magazine.

John started the message by hitting back at critics, insisting that he isn’t another “muscle Mary”.

The term is used to describe a homosexual man who works to maintain a muscular physique.

I work out because I am bulimic

Alongside the shot, John penned: “Since I started working out I’ve had so many messages from members of the gay community telling me how disappointed they are with me for becoming ‘yet another muscle Mary’.

“I don’t work out so I can post pictures of myself on Instagram. I don’t work out because I feel having muscular body shape makes me a better person.”

John added: “I work out because I am bulimic and because I have struggled with body dysmorphia since I was a little boy. Going to the gym is my way of keeping things under control.

Strictly star John Whaite has opened up on his eating disorder battle (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly fans in frenzy over AJ Odudu’s secret comment to Kai Widdrington

“It allows me to feel like I have a small grip on the rudder of my life.

“I also listen to classical music while I work out, so it gives me a little time to zone out of this very hectic world we all share.”

The baker concluded the lengthy post by urging his followers to focus on themselves.

What else did John say?

He went on: “But please, if you’re going to post platitudinal screenshots about being kind and caring, please put that into practice. You don’t know what any single one of us is going through.

“If you feel the need to comment on someone else’s life, direct that energy inwards and focus on yourself. It’ll make you a better person.”

Strictly fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: “Good for you for speaking out.”

John is paired with Johannes Radebe on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

A second added: “Well Said @john_whaite, you just never know what someone is going through or processing.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Here here!!!! I’m sorry that you ever felt you even needed to post this!”

It isn’t the first time John has opened up about his eating disorder battle.

Read more: Strictly fans are divided over Dan Walker’s planned dance for the weekend

The star, who is partnered with Johannes Radebe, shared his past experiences during his interview with Attitude.

John explained that he had “always wanted to be skinny” and began dieting at the age of 12.

He told the magazine: “Every single day is a battle with an eating disorder because it takes over how you see yourself in the morning, it takes over how many times you feel you should go to the gym, what you can or can’t eat.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.