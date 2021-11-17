Strictly Come Dancing fans are in a frenzy after AJ Odudu made a secret comment to Kai Widdrington during a performance which was caught on the stars’ hidden mics.

Viewers were given a treat on Instagram when the official Strictly account posted a short video.

It consisted of clips of what the dancers’ microphones caught during their performances.

What did Strictly star AJ Odudu say to Kai?

There were some funny exchanges, and some dancers getting into character, and then there was AJ’s comment.

At the end of their performance, as the audience applauded, Kai is heard on his hidden mic saying: “Well done.”

It’s AJ’s comment that has got Strictly fans in a frenzy though.

In reply, AJ says: “Sorry baby.”

AJ’s comment has sent Strictly fans into a frenzy (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“It’s okay, well done,” Kai replies as he helps the television presenter up after she slipped on her dress.

Fans were quick to comment on the Instagram post with their love for AJ’s comment.

What did Strictly fans say online?

“SORRY BABY I’M SCREAMING,” one user commented.

“SORRY BABY got me,” another Strictly fan said.

“AJ really said to Kai ‘sorry baby’? OK ok love this,” a third Strictly viewer wrote.

AJ’s cute comment to Kai wasn’t the only secret chat that melted viewers’ hearts.

What other secret conversations did the hidden mics catch?

At the end of the video, dancer Giovanni Pernice can be heard saying “I love you” to Rose Ayling-Ellis. Strictly fans were immediately all over it in the comments.

“Giovanni and Rose ‘I love you’ such a beautiful moment,” one viewer wrote.

“The icing on the cake, hearing Giovanni saying – I love you,” a second Strictly fan said.

Rose and Giovanni shared a sweet moment at the end of their performance (Credit: BBC)

“I am never going to be over Rose & Gio,” a third said. “They are so beautiful together. That ‘I love you’ just killed me.”

Plenty of other hidden comments are heard throughout the course of the 1:19 long video. Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychokova can be heard having a brief conversation as they finish their dance.

“Hello,” Nadiya says. “Hi,” Dan responds.

“How are you?” Nadiya asks, to which a breathless Dan replied, “I’m fine.”

“Well done,” Nadiya says. “Proud of you.”

“Dan and Nadiya having just having normal conversations during their dance is just iconic honestly,” one Strictly fan commented.

It was AJ’s comment to Kai that got the biggest reaction online, however, further fuelling romance rumours between the pair.

