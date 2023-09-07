Strictly pro Johannes Radebe left in tears as he makes heartbreaking confession about his family

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Johannes Radebe became tearful as he made a heartbreaking confession about his family.

The South African dancing star, 36, appeared on Loose Women today (Thursday September 7) to speak about his new memoir.

And while sharing details about speaking to his mother for Jojo: Finally Home, Johannes became emotional as he revealed why he dedicated his book to her.

Johannes Radebe as a young boy (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Strictly news: Johannes Radebe confession about his family

Johannes was born in the South African township of Zamdela, and suffered homophobia when he was young.

He reflected on today’s episode how his relationship with his father was “difficult”. And his parents’ relationship was also broached as Johannes tenderly paid tribute to his mother.

Sobbing as he recalled how affecting it was for him to interview her for the autobiography, Johannes also indicated her opening up to him helped soothe pain he has experienced.

“It’s only recently that I’ve made peace with what has happened in the past because I had an opportunity to hear my mum’s side of the story,” Johannes admitted.

Strictly star Johannes opened up about his family on Loose Women today (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

‘I wanted to applaud her love’

He continued: “As I was reading the book, I sat down and interviewed her. I asked her questions like: ‘Why did you make that decision? Why did you stay that long in that marriage that didn’t serve you?'”

His voice breaking, the former BBC series runner-up also agreed it was hard to discuss certain subjects with his mum.

“It was,” Johannes said.

His eyes glistening, Johannes added: “I dedicated the book to my mother because I wanted to applaud her love.”

‘I just wish that she was here’ (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Having recounted how his mum is “obsessed” with the royal family, Johannes also shared how he took her to Buckingham Palace when she visited the UK.

Smiling, he said: “It was a beautiful thing after all these years and after she built the courage because it’s the flying that she hates. She was going to come with my aunt, who passed away two years ago with COVID. So my sister accompanied her and it was a ball.”

Great things happen in my life. But my family’s never around to enjoy it with me.

Johannes then choked up again, managing to voice: “It’s emotional because great things happen in my life. But my family’s never around to enjoy it with me. Today, more than any day I just wish that she was here because I can just imagine where she is right now, she’s alone and that’s a reality.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

