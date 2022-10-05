Strictly fave Johannes Radebe facing early exit through lack of connection with Ellie Taylor?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Johannes Radebe could be facing an early exit through his lack of connection with Ellie Taylor.

The claim comes from a body language expert, who also claims that Kaye Adams is “relieved” to be out of the competition.

Could Ellie and Johannes be heading home early? (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe and Ellie Taylor facing early exit from Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Ellie and Johannes could be heading to the exit earlier than anticipated due to their lack of connection, a body language expert has claimed.

Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair made the claims earlier today (Wednesday, October 5).

“It’s clear Ellie works hard and wants to get as far as possible in the competition, however I don’t see a strong enough bond between her and Johannes which other contestants have already shown with their partners,” Darren said.

“Sometimes it’s just down to basic chemistry.”

He then continued, saying: “I’m not saying there are any particular issues between the couple, but there’s a certain ingredient that needs to be present for a deep rapport, and this is ultimately lacking in their performance.”

Will Ellie be the next star to leave the show? (Credit: BBC)

Johannes and Ellie heading home?

Johannes and Ellie performed a Paso Doble to Los Toreadors by Georges Bizet.

They managed to pick up a score of 23 from the judges. This was down from the 28 their Quickstep picked up in Week One.

Darren then continued, saying: “Craig [Revel Horwood] especially scored them quite low, so hopefully they can resolve the connection issues they seem to be displaying and win him over.”

“I am predicting another potential early exit for Ellie,” he said.

“But again, it all comes down to the public vote on how they perceive her progress,” he added.

Ellie and Johannes will be performing the Cha-Cha-Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song by Mermaids.

Will it be enough to keep them in the competition for another week? We’ll find out on Sunday (October 9).

Helen needs to be overcome her confidence “battle”, Darren says (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022

Darren also spoke about some of the other stars in this year’s competition.

The body-language expert said that Helen Skelton showed signs of lacking confidence, something she needs to “overcome”.

“Helen’s nerves could lead to other stumbling blocks preventing her and Gorka from achieving an even greater connection, which is needed in order for the partnerships to succeed,” he said.

Darren branded Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin‘s performance as “electric” and thinks they have the potential to reach the final.

The body language expert is also of the opinion that Hamza Yassin and Jowita have the “strongest connection” on the show.

He also believes that Kaye feels “relieved” to leave the competition.

“Kaye became the first celebrity to be voted off and was obviously disappointed. However, she also showed great signs of relief that it was all over. She has felt like a fish out of water since day one and can now leave with her head up high,” he said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday (October 8) at 6.30pm.

