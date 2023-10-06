Strictly star rushed to hospital amid fears debilitating injury could force him to pull out of show

Strictly Come Dancing star Jody Cundy was rushed to hospital this week after injuring himself in rehearsals.

The cyclist and former swimmer is partnered up with reigning champ Jowita Przystal. During last Saturday’s Strictly episode (September 30), the pair performed a paso doble to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck.

This Saturday (October 7), the couple are supposed to be dancing to an American smooth to Married Life from the Up soundtrack. However, during an appearance on It Takes Two last night (October 5), where he wasn’t wearing his prosthetic leg, Jody revealed it had been a week of “highs and lows”.

And, as a result, sparked fears that he may not be fit to dance this weekend.

Strictly news: Jody’s infected leg was ‘warm’ and ‘swollen’

After rehearsals on Tuesday evening (October 3), Jody realised he had a sore leg and admitted he “didn’t really think too much of it”.

However, at 4am the following morning, he realised it something was more serious than he thought. After waking up and seeing that his leg was “warm” and “swollen”, Jody realised he had an infection.

“I got myself to the hospital, went to see the doctors there, and they prescribed me antibiotics,” he explained. Things only got worse, however. Jody said by the time the morning came around, he “couldn’t actually get my leg on”.

It is unclear if Jody will be healed for Saturday’s live show

On Thursday, a downcast Jody revealed that he still wasn’t able “to put my leg on” and hasn’t done an awful lot of training this week.

Stating that his leg is “still healing”, he revealed he is unsure whether he will be ready for Saturday night’s live show – or if his leg will even be healed enough for him to dance.

“The hope is that tomorrow, the swelling has gone down a little bit more and we’re in a situation where I can do a little bit of practice and pick up where we left off on Tuesday,” Jody continued.

On the plus side, he said he has learned the routine completely.

Fingers crossed, Jody!

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday (October 7) at 6.20pm on BBC One.

