Strictly star Jayde Adams hits back at trolls for ‘abuse’ over her appearance

Jayde was supported by her Strictly co-stars

By Rebecca Carter

Jayde Adams was supported by her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars as she hit back at trolls following last night’s show.

Comedian Jayde performed a Charleston to The Ballad Of Barry and Freda with her professional dance partner Karen Hauer.

For the performance, both Jayde and Karen wore blonde bobbed wigs with colourful shirts and dungarees.

Jayde Adams on Strictly

However, following abuse from trolls, Jayde issued a message on Instagram today (October 23).

She posted a side by side image showing Uncle Fester from The Addams Family and then a shot of her smiling on Strictly last night.

Jayde wrote: “Internet: you’ll never be funnier about the way I look than me.

“So you can all stop being little sociopaths now and stop tiring me with your poorly written and terribly hack abuse #strictly #debbie.”

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer speaking on Strictly Come Dancing
Jayde Adams hit back at trolls for ‘abuse’ over her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Many of her Strictly co-stars offered their support to Jayde in the comments.

Ellie Simmonds wrote: “Love you Jayde.”

Kym Marsh added: “Love you babe.”

Internet: you’ll never be funnier about the way I look than me.

Meanwhile, Nancy Xu posted a string of heart-eyes emojis.

Fans also gushed over Jayde as one said: “You were fantastic last night. You have been all through this competition. [Bleep] the haters and carry on being FABULOUS.”

Tess Daly, Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer on Strictly
Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer performed a Charleston on Strictly Come Dancing last night (Credit: BBC)

Another commented: “Haters and just jealous nobodies who have the urge to bring people down to their level rise above it you are amazing.”

A third posted: “You are absolutely sensational.”

Meanwhile, Jayde received some mixed comments from the Strictly judges last night.

Following the performance, Shirley Ballas told Jayde: “First of all, it was so entertaining. I think everybody enjoyed that.”

However, Craig Revel Horwood said: “I think you could have done a lot more with it.

What did the Strictly judges say?

“It wasn’t very clean. You need double that amount of energy in this dance to keep it solid. For me, it wasn’t great. Sorry.”

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke added: “Never once did you come out of character. It was such a brilliantly performed number.”

Read more: Strictly star Jayde Adams shares final picture with late sister: ‘I will grieve my loss for her for the rest of my life’

Motsi Mabuse said: “I think from the performance, you are probably one of the best we have. I just think the dancing needs to develop more.”

She added: “Concentrate a little bit more on your dancing and your performance comes automatically.”

Despite the judges’ criticism, Jayde still received decent marks as she and Karen bagged 28 points out of 40.

The Strictly results show airs on BBC One, tonight, from 6:45pm.

What did you think of Jayde’s performance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story!

