Strictly viewers have one complaint over Helen Skelton’s ‘beautiful’ performance

Strictly star Helen Skelton put on a “beautiful” performance tonight but some viewers had just one complaint.

The Countryfile presenter performed a Waltz with Gorka Marquez during tonight’s semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, during Helen and Gorka’s performance, fog began surrounding them as they danced beautifully.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez danced the Waltz tonight (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton on Strictly

This resulted in some complaints from viewers watching as they said they couldn’t see her footwork.

One person said on Twitter: “Beautiful waltz from Helen… though fog covering her feet a lot of the time… no doubt judges could see her footwork better than viewers.”

Another wrote: “That was lovely, but the smoke machine was a bit heavy; looks like it’s trying to hide the footwork.”

A third tweeted: “Helen dance, she looks stunning!! Danced beautifully, agree with Motsi overall. Also too much smoke I think…”

Someone else begged: “Get rid of that bleedin smoke!!”

Meanwhile, others were gushing over Helen’s routine and many admitted it left them in tears.

Danced beautifully, agree with Motsi overall. Also too much smoke I think…

One added: “Ok Helen made me cry.”

Another commented: “Helen and Gorka. Beautiful. Don’t make me cry this early in the show!”

One said: “Oh my, that was beautiful, I’m a tad emotional.”

Another added: “Helen, simply wonderful in the waltz. I can’t wait to watch your Argentine Tango, I know you will be fantastic. You are my Glitterball winners for sure. Keep believing in yourself, you’ve got this.”

Some viewers complained about the amount of fog surrounding Helen and Gorka as they couldn’t see her footwork (Credit: BBC)

Helen received a score of 35 out of 40.

Craig Revel Horwood gave the pair an eight out of 10.

Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke each gave Helen and Gorka a nine.

Next Helen will perform an Argentine Tango to Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics.

Teasing the routine, she said: “[It will be] fierce, powerful… sexy.”

Strictly Come Dancing dances tonight

Elsewhere tonight Fleur East and Vito Coppola performed a Paso Doble to The Time Is Now by Moloko to start the semi-final.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal danced a Charleston to Pencil Full of Lead by Paolo Nutini.

Meanwhile, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu performed an American Smooth to Easy On Me by Adele.

The celebrities will each perform two dances tonight in a bid to win over viewers and the judges to bag a place in the final, which airs next weekend.

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air Saturday December 17 at 7:05pm on BBC One.

