Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton shocked viewers tonight with her “sensational” performance.

The Countryfile presenter performed a Couple’s Choice with her pro partner Gorka Marquez.

The sexy routine left the Strictly judges and viewers watching completely stunned, with some saying that Helen ‘stole the show’.

Gorka and Helen wowed Strictly viewers with their performance tonight (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton on Strictly

Dancing to Mein Herr from Cabaret, Helen looked incredible in a black fitted outfit with tights.

Although she bagged 39 points out of 40, some viewers fumed over Craig Revel Horwood only giving Gorka and Helen a nine.

Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse each gave Helen a perfect score of 10.

And viewers agreed, saying Helen and Gorka deserved 40 for their performance.

The power, the sass 👌 Helen’s found her inner Sally Bowles on the dance floor with Gorka #Strictly@HelenSkelton @gorkamarquez1 pic.twitter.com/N37Nk8UCs2 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 2, 2022

Strictly scoring tonight

One viewer said on Twitter: “I just can’t square Helen getting robbed of 40 considering the only dance that got 40 this year.”

Another wrote: “Wow, wow, wow Helen you have outdone yourself, you deserved 40. Bah humbug Craig! She has overtaken Hamza [Yassin] for my winner.”

A third added: “I’m sorry but if that’s not a 40, what is?!! Helen and Gorka’s dance will be one everyone talks about for years to come! Sensational!”

Someone else tweeted: “What is Craig holding out for?! Helen deserved 40 for that.”

Strictly Come Dancing viewers weren’t happy with Craig’s scoring of Helen (Credit: BBC)

Others took aim at Craig’s score, with one tweeting: “Craig is such a [bleep] sometimes, Helen should have had 40!”

Another wrote: “Craig should’ve scored Helen a 10 for her Quickstep in Blackpool, I can’t BELIEVE he didn’t give her a deserved 40 moment tonight.”

I’m sorry but if that’s not a 40, what is?!! Helen and Gorka’s dance will be one everyone talks about for years to come!

During the feedback, Craig told Helen: “I think you could have used your centre…” before his comments were drowned out by boos from the audience.

Motsi stood up and hugged Craig as he laughed.

Craig Revel Horwood gave Helen a nine out of 10 tonight (Credit: BBC)

What did Craig say to Helen on Strictly?

Gorka then ran over to Craig and poked his bottom out as the audience laughed.

Craig continued: “It is true but in this dance every move is a picture and you achieved that immaculately.

“And I thought, actually, you did one of the most brilliant jobs with Fosse’s stuff that I’ve seen.”

Meanwhile, other viewers couldn’t get over Helen’s appearance as one gushed: “Wow! How hot does Helen look.”

Another added: “Helen that was incred!!!! Plus she looks SO fit I’m obsessed with that whole look.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tomorrow night (December 3), at 5:40pm.

