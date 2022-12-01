Strictly Come Dancing favourite Helen Skelton could risk a ‘favouritism’ row ahead of her Musicals Week performance.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, and her partner Gorka Marquez scored 29 for their samba last week. That left them bottom but one on the scoreboard.

However, the pair avoided the dance off and are among the last five couples in contention for the Glitterball trophy.

This weekend will see Helen and Gorka perform their Couple’s Choice routine to Mein Herr from Cabaret.

But after Helen addressed her experience in stage productions in London, could that be held against her by fans?

Strictly star Helen Skelton will hope to avoid the dance off as the contestants continue to be whittled down (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Helen Skelton and her West End experience

Speaking to The Sun, Helen opened up about performing for West End audiences.

Helen was involved in two productions on the same night as part of a Red Nose Day challenge in 2013.

The mum-of-three, who hosted Blue Peter for five years from 2008, joined the casts of STOMP and We Will Rock You for ensemble routines.

Her participation in STOMP involved her smashing bins as part of the percussion-based presentation.

And she also dressed up in leather gear and a wig to shake about – and even sing Bohemian Rhapsody – for the Queen tribute show.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez rehearse for Musicals Week (Credit: BBC)

‘I can dance, a little’

Helen reflected at the time: “So that’s it – two shows, one night.

“Okay, I cannot sing. I can dance, a little. But do you know what? I’ve done it!”

Furthermore, Helen’s choreographer for the charity attempt assessed her performance as “fantastic”.

He said: “She did so well. It was so lovely seeing her actually giving it so much energy out on the stage.

“It was fantastic to see.”

Helen and Gorka scored 29 for their Samba (Credit: BBC)

On ‘feeling sorry for the audiences’

Nearly a decade on and it seems Helen has mixed feelings about rocking out on stage.

She told The Sun: “I was once made to sing Bohemian Rhapsody in We Will Rock You. It was the most mortifying moment of my entire life.

“When it went out on TV I was so physically embarrassed I crawled under the desk into a ball.

I loved appearing on the West End stage.

“I loved appearing on the West End stage, although I do feel a bit sorry for the audiences.”

Will Helen’s experience prove crucial? (Credit: BBC)

And despite taking on the role of Sally Bowles for this Friday’s rescheduled show, Helen also indicated she would like to play a different musical role if she ever returns to the West End.

She added she would like to perform as “sassy, ballsy” Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Helen also joked one reason for picking Belle would be getting to dance with a teacup.

Sounds like a future costume idea for Gorka…

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Friday December 2, at 8pm. The results show is on Saturday December 2 at 5.40pm.

