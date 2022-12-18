Strictly star Helen Skelton may not have won the Glitterball Trophy, but she did manage to get one over on her ex, according to fans.

Helen – who danced with Gorka Marquez – split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year.

At the time, their youngest child was just four months old. Meanwhile, Richie is now said to be expecting his first baby with his new girlfriend.

While Helen didn’t really comment on the split or Richie during her time on Strictly, fans have claimed they’ve spotted a couple of “digs” at Richie’s expense.

And they were joyous after her final performance last night. In fact, some hailed it as a “two fingers up” to the rugby player.

Strictly star Helen Skelton’s final three performances

Helen and Gorka performed their jive and their couple’s choice, as well as a show dance, on last night’s show.

However, it was their couple’s choice dance, a Fosse-inspired number from Cabaret, that once again got viewers talking.

And despite not winning the dance competition, it seems Strictly viewers have decided that Helen is most definitely winning at life.

Helen’s final dances

Viewers at home pointed not only to Helen’s improvement as a dancer, but also a change in her confidence.

It’s also something the four Strictly judges and Helen herself has spoken about over the course of the 2022 series.

Of course, it’s been a rough year for Helen following the break down of her marriage.

And the Countryfile presenter has admitted to signing up because she felt her friends and family, and her children, deserved to see her happy.

Viewers watching at home were thrilled that she did not only that, but also got a sly “dig” in about her ex.

Fans react

Taking to Twitter, Helen was hugely backed by the Strictly Come Dancing fans.

And they seemed thrilled with her final performances – mostly because of the message they said the dances sent to ex Richie.

“A big two fingers up to her ex,” declared one.

“And just for good measure, Helen’s doing the couple’s choice again just in case her ex missed it the first time round,” said another.

“I love that Helen has shown so much subtle shade to her vile ex-husband without ever mentioning him directly. Queen!” declared another.

“Hope Helen’s ex is out there choking because that show dance was beautiful and basically summed up how confident she has become,” said another.

“Helen getting to the final of #Strictly has to be the best revenge story. I hope her ex is watching and I hope it’s killing him,” said another.

