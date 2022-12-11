Strictly viewers ‘sob’ as Hamza Yassin is left in tears over Jowita’s gushing speech

Strictly viewers were left in tears as Hamza Yassin broke down over Jowita Przystał’s gushing speech tonight.

Hamza and Jowita performed two dances during tonight’s semi-final – a Charleston to Pencil Full of Lead by Paolo Nutini and a Waltz to What the World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach.

Their second dance was the waltz and it won over the judges and viewers watching.

Hamza Yassin became tearful on Strictly Come Dancing tonight as Jowita gushed over him (Credit: BBC)

Hamza Yassin on Strictly Come Dancing

As they spoke to Claudia Winkleman, Hamza and Jowita became tearful as they revealed what it would mean for them to reach the final next weekend.

When asked why she thinks Hamza deserves to be in the final, Jowita told him: “First when I met you, I asked you for the trust, and your energy and you gave me much more than that.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

“And seeing you every day, going out of your comfort zone and working so hard and giving me one hundred per cent, is amazing.

“But, what made me the proudest teacher in the world is that you always go there on the night and you dance from your heart. Thank you for that.”

How adorable are these two?!

Hamza and Jowita bagged 37 out of 40 for their waltz. They had earlier bagged 39 points for their charleston.

This meant they have a total of 76 out of 80 following tonight’s semi-final.

But is it enough to bag them a place in next weekend’s final?

Viewers watching were in awe of the pair’s performance and many were sobbing as they watched Hamza become tearful over Jowita’s speech.

One person said: “Hamza crying has me crying. He’s the most beautiful person.”

Jowita gushed over Hamza (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “I’m sat here crying over how sweet and pure Hamza and Jowita are.”

Someone else tweeted: “I’M SOBBING I LOVE HAMZA SO MUCH.”

And seeing you every day, going out of your comfort zone and working so hard and giving me one hundred per cent, is amazing.

Another added: “Now I’m sobbing happy tears.”

Hamza has been a bookies’ favourite to win the competition this year for weeks now.

Many viewers agree and are calling Hamza their winner following his performances tonight.

One person said: “Awwww Hamza is so sweet I love him. My winner.”

Another tweeted: “Hamza has an innate talent for dance. He is my winner.”

Read more: Strictly fans defend Will Mellor as they slam judges’ ‘harsh’ comments

Meanwhile, someone else gushed: “HAMZA MY WINNER FOREVER!!! God that made me CRY.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs Monday December 12 at 8:15pm on BBC One.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs Saturday December 17 at 7:05pm on BBC One.

Do you want Hamza Yassin to win Strictly Come Dancing? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.