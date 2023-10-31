Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has been tipped to make the switch to a hit ITV show following his early exit from the show.

Last week it was announced that Giovanni’s dance partner, Amanda Abbington had quit the show – bringing an early end to his time in the competition too.

Amanda quit the show (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington quits the show

Last week, it was announced that Amanda, 49, had decided to quit the show early. The former Sherlock star broke her silence about her exit with a statement on Instagram.

“It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue. It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking, and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside,” she captioned the post.

However, Amanda failed to mention Giovanni in her post, sparking feud rumours.

Giovanni’s future on the show has since been called into question.

Gio could join a hit ITV show (Credit: ITV)

What next for Strictly star Giovanni?

Following his early exit, there has been some speculation over whether Giovanni will quit the show.

According to the bookmakers, the Italian dancer could well do just this, by following in Oti Mabuse’s footsteps and joining Dancing On Ice!

OLBG currently have Giovanni at 16/1 to become a judge on Dancing On Ice. BoyleSports, meanwhile, has him at 14/1 to join the hit ITV show.

Meanwhile, the bookies have Giovanni at 4/1 and 5/2 to quit the hit BBC show. However, they have him at 1/5 and 1/3 to stay on the show.

What next for Gio? (Credit: BBC)

What other avenues could Strictly star Giovanni explore?

Elsewhere, the bookies have Giovanni at 25/1 and 16/1 respectively to land his own daytime TV show.

The Italian dancer is at 20/1 according to OLBG to become a judge on Strictly. Meanwhile, BoyleSports has him at 6/1 to join the judging panel.

Heading Down Under to join I’m A Celebrity is at 25/1 and 4/1, whilst roughing it up on Celebrity SAS is at 50/1 and 8/1 respectively.

OLBG has Gio at 33/1 to land a slot on This Morning, whilst BoyleSports has him at 12/1 to get a role on the ITV show.

He’s also at 12/1 and 6/1 to head Stateside to join Dancing With the Stars.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice ‘devastated’ over Amanda Abbington exit amid fears for his Strictly future: ‘This could be his last ever Strictly’

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 4 at 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story