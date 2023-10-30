Giovanni Pernice is reportedly “fearful” for his future on Strictly following his partner Amanda Abbington’s shock exit.

The actress stunned fans last week when it was confirmed she had quit the glitzy BBC One show. She had previously been absent from one Saturday live show due to a health issue.

After news of Amanda’s exit broke, Giovanni broke his silence and said he was “proud” of Amanda and sent her “so much love”. However, because she has withdrawn, Giovanni has also had to step away.

However, it’s now been claimed Giovanni is “devastated” over her exit. So much so, that this series of Strictly could be his last, reports allege.

Amand and Giovanni have left Strictly this month (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni to leave Strictly after 2023 series?

Actress Amanda quit the show last week, citing “personal” reasons for her backing out. Some have speculated that a ‘feud’ between her and Giovanni may be the cause.

But now, a source has claimed that this year’s Strictly could be Giovanni’s last ever one following Amanda’s exit. Speaking to new! via OK! Magazine, the insider reportedly said: “This could be his last ever Strictly. He’s been thinking about the future as he gets older so, if that’s the case, it’s a shame it’s ended this way.”

They went on to claim how Amanda’s exit has been “quite a shock”. Apparently, the show “did everything they could to support her”. But still, the insider alleged how her exit has been “quite hard” for Giovanni.

They said: “Giovanni is obviously upset that he’s no longer in the running for the trophy, but the whole situation has been quite hard for him to take in. He’s devastated.”

Giovanni is said to be fearful over his Strictly future (Credit: BBC)

Fans worried for Giovanni

It seems fans also reckon Giovanni could be walking away from Strictly. During last weekend’s show, plenty rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter to share their fears.

“You can tell that Giovanni has been affected by what has happened with Amanda. He is not himself tonight, I think this will be last Strictly. I can’t see him coming back next series. What a shame – he has been [bleeped],” one viewer speculated.

“Poor Giovanni looked completely lost and sad tonight,” another shared.

“Expected but sad seeing Giovanni so down since everything that’s happened. I hope that Amanda and Giovanni focus on themselves, maintain their great friendship and keep dancing! I hope to see them dancing again together next series!” a third wrote.

Read more: Strictly star ‘can’t believe it’s over’ as they’re eliminated following ‘shock’ dance-off

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.