Giovanni Pernice leaves fans all saying the same thing about It Takes Two appearance

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice swapped his ballroom gear for a suave suit after he made an appearance on It Takes Two last night.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro shared a photo of himself with his 800,000 followers on Instagram.

Posing in a blue suit and looking down at his gold watch, Giovanni looks smarter than ever in the snap.

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly: It Takes Two

He wrote: “Out of my dance gear and into a suit!”

Ever the gentleman, Giovanni thanked the suit’s maker Zebel Bepspoke, adding “always the best”.

Oh wow looking so gorgeous as always Giovanni.

Fans rushed to give their seal of approval to the handsome Sicilian’s dapper look.

One wrote: “Oh wow looking so gorgeous as always Giovanni, love this picture. You have got a gorgeous smile,” adding two heart eye emojis.

A second agreed: “Love the suit Giovanni, it looks great on you.”

And another chimed in: “Brilliantly styled as always. Looking forward to you taking Richie on his Strictly journey. Look after yourselves.”

But another thought his three bracelets and gold watch were a little over the top.

They penned: “Amazing suit!! Just one small bit of fashion advice: less is more, this includes jewellery.”

Last year, Giovanni won the coveted Glitterball trophy with his partner, EastEnders‘ Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was the show’s first ever deaf competitor.

Giovanni, 32, is in a same sex partnership with BBC Radio Two travel reader Richie Anderson for this year’s show.

The pair gave their first dance over the weekend, the Cha, Cha, Cha to I’m Your Man by Wham!

Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson

Rumours of a rift between the two quickly swirled and Giovanni decided to respond on It Take Two while speaking to host Janette Manrara.

Giovanni and Richie on the first live show dancing the Cha Cha Cha (Credit: BBC1)

He told her: “We are having a good, we’re definitely having a good time. Obviously, it’s a dance competition at the end of the day so we have to learn something.

“But there is no problem. Where is the camera? There is no problem between us, we are having a good time. So forget about what you are writing, it’s not true.”

Richie put his hand on Giovanni’s shoulder and nodded in agreement.

Janette joked with there audience: “They’re in love everybody.”

Giovanni also spoke about being paired up as part of a same sex couple this year.

When asked if he would be approaching the dances differently, he said it was exactly the same as being paired with the opposite sex.

“The plans are the same, I have to teach Richie how to dance, that’s the point of the show,” he said.

He added: “I think the structure of the couple would be different but I like to keep secrets.”

Richie could barely contain his excitement after their first dance.

Posting a clip from the dance to social media he wrote: “A moment I’ll never forget and so grateful I got to share it with @giovannipernice.

“Thank you Gio for being the most amazing teacher over the past fortnight.

“Last night was a real dream come true moment.”

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC1 on Saturday at 6.30pm.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC1 on Saturday at 6.30pm.