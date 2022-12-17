Giovanni Pernice makes plea to Strictly fans in message to finalists after win with Rose

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has shared an emotional message with Rose Ayling-Ellis ahead of this year’s final.

Rose and Giovanni took home the Glitterball trophy last year in an action-packed finale.

The pair won over countless viewers and became two of the most beloved victors since the show began.

With the latest final set to take place tonight (December 16), Giovanni has reflected on his time as the champion.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, the hunky dancer thanked viewers and shared his gratitude for the last year.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly last year (Credit: Splashnews)

Giovanni Pernice shares emotional message ahead of Strictly final

“Today @rose.a.e and I pass our crown of reigning champions to another incredible couple,” he wrote in the post.

“And believe me when I say that everyone deserves to win! Good luck and please remember to vote for your faves… we all do have faves .. and thanks to all of you for supporting and watching another series of @bbcstrictly!!”

Giovanni added: “There is no show without you, always grateful to be part of this incredible family.”

Fans rushed to share their thoughts in the comments about the couple’s legacy.

One replied: “I think we all feel you and Rose were the best ever. We have really missed you but have enjoyed seeing you dance with your fellow professionals recently.”

“Thank you for the reminder that we are never getting over that moment or that series EVER. No matter how much the show must go on, it will now or never ever be the same, magic happened that year,” gushed a second viewer.

Meanwhile, a third added: “The best ever. Who knew a year ago that a beautiful young woman would walk onto Strictly and change the lives of so many people? We all really do love her. As she said you brought out the best in her. Well done Gio, you’re amazing.”

“I think we all feel you and Rose were the best ever,” complimented a fourth. “We have really missed you but have enjoyed seeing you dance with your fellow professionals recently.”

Elsewhere on Instagram, fans recently urged Giovanni to “not give up” his day job. The dancer shared a clip of himself singing, and it’s safe to say fans weren’t taken by his talents.

Giovanni shared a touching message on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Who is dancing this weekend?

Meanwhile, the remaining four celebrities are gearing up for this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin will battle it out for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Of course, it was won by Giovanni and his celebrity partner Rose last year.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 17) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

