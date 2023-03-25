Strictly star Giovanni Pernice caused quite a stir after he appeared on Saturday Kitchen with his Adventures in Sicily pal Anton Du Beke earlier today (March 25).

Anton and Giovanni were on Matt Tebbutt’s BBC One show to talk about their new travel show and taste the dishes prepared by today’s chefs.

Except Giovanni barely touched a mouthful and even admitted at one point that one of the dishes should be “illegal”.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice appeared on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Anton and Giovanni on Saturday Kitchen

The professional dancers were given dishes including nettle soup and waffles with smoked bacon and caramelised peach to try.

However, eagle-eyed viewers at home quickly spotted that Strictly favourite Giovanni didn’t appear too keen on tucking in.

While Anton picked up his knife and fork and showed willing, Giovanni put his cutlery down and sat there with his hands in his lap.

Viewers react

Viewers were left in hysterics over his antics.

“Giovanni not eating any of it,” laughed one.

Not even trying to disguise the fact.

“I predicted that. He’s Italian. He won’t eat this rubbish, said another.

“Not even trying to disguise the fact,” laughed a third.

“Giovanni’s not playing the game is he,” another chuckled.

“Giovanni is really struggling to try anything. Proving that the food on this thing is a joke,” another blasted.

Giovanni made no secret of the fact he wasn’t enjoying the food (Credit: BBC)

‘It should be illegal’

Anton also noticed that Giovanni didn’t look as though he was enjoying his food, especially after Giovanni told the pair of cooks who made the waffle dish: “Waffles with Nutella would’ve been nice.”

Anton chipped in to ask his pal: “What about Nutella with bacon?”

“No,” a deadpan Giovanni responded.

“You don’t like the sweet and savoury,” Anton explained.

Giovanni then declared: “It’s not right, it’s illegal, you should be arrested for it. It’s like pineapple on pizza. Illegal. It’s disrespectful to the pizza.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice shuts down dating rumours following Jowita ‘split’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.