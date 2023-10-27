Cryptic messages; ‘feud’ rumours; statement snub: The twist and turns keep coming after Giovanni and Amanda’s Strictly exit

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice left Strictly Come Dancing this week as she revealed it was due to “personal reasons”.

Since their exit, there’s been many twists and turns from cryptic messages to an apparent statement snub.

So what has actually gone down since Giovanni and Amanda’s departure? Let’s find out…

Amanda and Giovanni quit Strictly earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

Amanda and Giovanni’s Strictly exit: Statement ‘snub’

On Monday, it was confirmed that Amanda and Giovanni were stepping down from the competition. Amanda said she had left due to “personal reasons”.

Strictly issued a statement at the time which read: “Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future.”

Following the news, Giovanni broke his silence and shared a short but sweet message to Amanda on Instagram. He said: “Amanda… I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

Amanda also shared a statement – but fans pointed out that Giovanni wasn’t mentioned in it.

She wrote on Instagram: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

“I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them.”

She added: “I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you.”

Amanda didn’t mention Giovanni in her statement (Credit: BBC)

Some fans pointed out that Giovanni wasn’t mentioned by name, as one said: “Not even a mention for Giovanni.”

Another wrote: “I think Amanda you have forgotten somebody there, what about a mention for your partner??”

Someone else added: “Lovely message but what about Gio your partner??”

Cryptic messages

The cryptic messages just keep coming too – from Amanda’s fiancé Jonathan Goodwin. On Monday, the Britain’s Got Talent star shared a message to his Instagram.

Across a selfie, the former escapologist said: “We can be so hard on ourselves… be our own worst critics… but before you judge yourself… make sure your mirror is clean.”

Jonathan Goodwin shares an Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on Thursday, he shared another quote about judgement. It read: “When you see an iceberg you could be forgiven for not realising just how much is below the surface.

“The same is true of people. Don’t be quick to judge a person or situation if you don’t know what’s below the surface….”

Strictly ‘feud’ rumours with Giovanni and Amanda

‘Feud’ rumours have also surrounded Giovanni and Amanda over the last couple of months. In September, a report emerged claiming that Amanda had threatened to quit due to her pro partner’s “aggressive behaviour” during training.

But, during an appearance on It Takes Two at the time, Giovanni and Amanda insisted they were getting on. Giovanni said: “We do have a good time. But at the same time it’s a difficult process. Especially for people who have never done Strictly before. I always say it’s a marathon not a sprint. The first few weeks, it is difficult. It’s a lot of hours to train, it’s a lot of hours you have to concentrate.”

