Amanda Abbington’s fiancé asks for ‘help’ as he shares message of support amid star’s Strictly exit

Amanda Abbington’s fiance has pleaded fans for “help” as he speaks out amid her Strictly Come Dancing shock exit.

The actress stunned fans this week when it was confirmed she had quit the glitzy BBC One show. She had previously been absent from last Saturday’s show due to a health issue.

After the news broke, fiancé Jonathan Goodwin was quick to offer his support to Amanda. He wrote: “You are so incredible. So unbelievably beautiful but also incredibly brave. I’m so proud to be your man.”

And now the daredevil, who struck up a relationship with Amanda in 2021, has issued another message following her exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Amanda Abbington’s fiancé speaks out after Strictly exit

Taking to his Instagram Story, he shared a snap of Amanda in front of a supermarket.

In the caption, he highlighted how she and Dame Sue Vincent raise money “to provide Christmas dinner for the women and children in refuges in London” every year. Jonathan Goodwin also revealed he would donate five hypnotherapy sessions to the cause.

He wrote: “Every year @amanda_abbington74 & @damesuevincent raise money to provide Christmas dinner for the women and children in refuges in London. This I year I’m going to do 5 hypnotherapy sessions and donate the fee to the cause.”

“So if you want to get involved then send me a message. I can help you.. and you can help some people who are in need of support and kindness.”

When did Strictly star Amanda Abbington meet her fiancé?

According to reports, Amanda and Jonathan had been following each other on social since 2012. However, in 2021, they began exchanging messages on Twitter and swapped numbers.

At the time, Jonathan was living in Las Vegas. The pair had a seven-hour phone call and they were smitten. Speaking to the Guardian in 2022, Amanda said: “I was on him like a rat up a drainpipe. I had fancied him for a few years.”

Jonathan added: “I had never considered moving back to the UK before that, and I actually changed my mind on that call. I kind of knew that I’d found my person by the time we hung up.”

Amanda Strictly exit

Amanda confirmed her departure from Strictly on Instagram: “I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them. I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further.”

