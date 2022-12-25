Strictly star Giovanni Pernice wipes away a tear
Strictly star Giovanni Pernice on his ‘addiction’ and ‘crying to his mum’ amid ‘difficult emotions’

He has dedicated his life to dance

Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice, 32, is one of the BBC dance show’s most beloved figures.

He won the series alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021. And Gio has been a finalist with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee and Faye Tozer since joining the Strictly cast in 2015.

But even though he sometimes makes his spectacular routines look effortless, Giovanni has dedicated his life to dance.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly in 2021
Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won it all in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and his journey to Strictly fame

In a chat with The Guardian earlier this year, the Italian hunk opened up about leaving home as a young teenager to follow his dance dream.

He trained in Bologna before excelling as a Latin dancer and bagging a raft of titles.

Gio now stars in his own dance shows, touring the UK. But his fame and achievements wouldn’t have been possible without his focus.

And there were sacrifices, too – including mockery over him being a young man interested in dance.

He still remembers how tough life was as he struggled to learn his craft, as well as the pain of separation from his family.

Giovanni reflected back in August: “I left home when I was 14 and I had to grow up fast. It was hard, because I was just a boy, and without my family by my side every day I felt as if I lost 50% of my strength.”

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice does a push up
Giovanni Pernice left home in Sicily to train at dance school in Bologna at 14 (Credit: BBC)

Support from his family

During this initial period of change, Giovanni admitted there were occasions when he would cry on the phone to his mother Rosalba.

He related how she would reassure him, urging Gio to always remember why he was doing what he was doing.

He said he feels that love he received from his family helped make him who he is today.

But that doesn’t mean he didn’t experience lonely times. However, Gio said he reckons this aided his discipline.

And before too long, he got a taste for success.

Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson were the second pairing booted out in 2022
Giovanni partnered up with Richie Anderson for Strictly 2022 (Credit: BBC)

‘Something I became addicted to’

He went on: “As a young man, I got used to being alone and having to deal with difficult emotions by myself. It begins to feed itself – this lifestyle of being on your own can push you towards a more focused mindset. There are no distractions.

I got used to being alone and having to deal with difficult emotions by myself.

“Then came the experience of winning – something I became addicted to. The first time I won a competition, I thought being the champion feels nice. Let me have more of it!”

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis emotional as she and Giovanni Pernice win BAFTA for iconic Strictly dance

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 airs on Christmas Day, Sunday December 25, on BBC One at 5.10pm.

