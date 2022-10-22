Strictly viewers have hit out at Fleur East and Vito Coppola’s performance tonight (October 22).

Fleur and Vito performed a Jive to Abba’s hit song Waterloo as they paid tribute to Eurovision to mark 100 years of the BBC.

However, Strictly Come Dancing viewers weren’t impressed and thought it was “unfair” that Fleur got to dance to an actual song rather than a TV theme tune like some of the other stars.

Fleur East on Strictly Come Dancing tonight

As they took to the dance floor, some viewers complained on Twitter.

One person said: “Wait how is Waterloo a TV theme!? That’s a little unfair as much as it is a banger.”

Another wrote: “Since when has ABBA’s Waterloo song been a theme tune??? A bit unfair for the rest of the contestants.”

A third added: “Seems a little unfair they get an actual song to dance to when everyone else is having a crappy theme tune.”

Another wrote: “Seems unfair they get an ABBA track when everyone else gets a [bleep] theme tune??”

However, others loved the performance as one gushed: “Fleur East brings it every single week. Love her energy.”

Another tweeted: “I love Fleur and Vito so much. This Jive was great! Clean flicks and kicks, high octane stuff.

“Not an easy routine at ALL! Bravo. 9/10.”

Another wrote: “I love Fleur and Vito so so much.”

What scores did Fleur and Vito receive by the Strictly judges?

The judges seemed to also love the routine as Anton Du Beke said: “You’re going in the right direction. I think you’re tremendous.”

Craig Revel Horwood gave the pair a score of seven while Motsi Mabuse gave them an eight.

Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas gave them a nine and Anton gave them an eight.

This gave them a total of 32 out of 40.

Tonight’s show saw the stars pay tribute to 100 years of the BBC.

They all performed routines to different theme songs to a range of TV shows.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez paid tribute to her Blue Peter days with a Charleston.

Meanwhile, James Bye and Amy Dowden performed a Foxtrot to the EastEnders theme song.

Elsewhere, Tyler West and Dianne Buswell danced the Tango to the Doctor Who theme tune.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays. The results show airs on Sundays.

