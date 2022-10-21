Strictly star James Bye ‘at risk of elimination’ as connection with Amy ‘reaches stagnant point’, warns expert

Strictly star James Bye could be at risk of being sent home this weekend, an expert has warned.

EastEnders star James is paired with professional dancer Amy Dowden.

The pair have had a strong showing on the series far, but that could be about to change this weekend.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton said: “The public love an underdog and someone who is passionate about the experience. That being said, let’s take a look at who I think is on the danger list to be voted off this week.”

Darren shared that he thinks James and Amy may be at risk this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing stars James Bye and Amy Dowden could be at risk (Credit: BBC)

James Bye on Strictly

“My second prediction for elimination this week is James,” he dished.

“I don’t think he grasped the technical ability or expertise required to keep going in the competition. Unlike some of the other contestants, James doesn’t have the persona or comedy element to his performance and is clearly taking the show very seriously.”

The expert went on to share that the bond between James and Amy has become “stagnant” and no longer appears to be blossoming.

He continued: “Other factors include the fact that the connection and rapport between James and his partner Amy have reached a stagnant point.

“Despite being in the bottom two last week, Kym [Marsh] and Graziano [Di Prima] have a much deeper level of connection, which James and Amy are yet to show.”

He added: “Fleur [East] has also shown a deep intensity with her partner Vito Coppola. We don’t see that with James and Amy, which is why I’m nominating them as potential casualties this week.”

Meanwhile, James will be hoping that his EastEnders-themed dance will be a hit with viewers at home.

“Honestly, I can’t wait for Saturday. Normally you get nervous, but this week I am really excited,” he said on Lorraine this week.

“I know it’s amazing. I can’t tell you how honoured I am to be representing EastEnders in such an iconic year and to be doing something that has never been done on Strictly before.”

James Bye will be doing a dance to the EastEnders theme (Credit: ITV)

James on his live TV nerves

Elsewhere, James went on to add that he still feels nervous about hitting the dance floor even though he’s been doing it for a few weeks now.

“The nerves are always going to be there. But what happens is I think you get a bit more confident each week and you feel more excited. So for me, I am just enjoying it more and more,” he added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, this Saturday (October 22) from 6:40pm.

Read more: Strictly star James Bye reveals gruesome injury leaving partner Amy Dowden screeching

What do you think of the latest Strictly news? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story!