Strictly star Fleur East shuts down ‘curse’ as she makes confession about show’s impact on marriage

Strictly star Fleur East has opened up about the impact the show has had on her marriage as she shut down the so-called ‘curse’.

Fleur is partnered with professional dancer Vito Coppola in the competition and will dance in this weekend’s semi-final.

Appearing on Lorraine today, Fleur admitted the show has been a “blessing” for her marriage to husband Marcel.

Fleur East said Strictly has been a “blessing” for her marriage (Credit: ITV)

Fleur East on Strictly ‘curse’

She told Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show on Friday: “They talk about the strictly curse. It’s been a blessing for my marriage.

“These guys [fellow dancers] are best mates, when do you get a chance to dress up differently all the time and look pretty for your husband every weekend.

“There’s more fizz.”

Fleur’s husband also recently spoke about the ‘curse’ – the idea that those participating on Strictly threatens the status of the relationship the person is in.

During an appearance on Hits Radio Breakfast Show, Marcel said: “I’m not worried, you don’t go to McDonald’s when you have burger at home!”

Fleur also spoke previously about the show spicing up her marriage.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “If you want the spark to be reignited in your marriage, then do Strictly.

“When has he ever seen me in a new look every week, moving my hips like that?

“When do you ever get to do that for your partner? It’s like I’m performing for him every Saturday night.”

Fleur is getting ready for the semi-final of Strictly this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Strictly’s semi-final

This weekend will see Strictly Come Dancing‘s semi-final take place.

The stars will take on two dances each in a bid to win over the judges and viewers watching and bag a place in next weekend’s grand final.

Fleur and Vito will perform a Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello.

Meanwhile, they’ll also dance the Paso Doble to The Time Is Now by Moloko.

Who could win Strictly?

Unfortunately for Fleur, she isn’t the bookies’ favourite to win the Strictly Glitterball trophy.

Instead, bookmakers are predicting that Hamza Yassin will come out on top.

BetVictor spokesperson Sam Boswell said: “It’s fair to say our pairs have their work cut out for them this week! They’ll be navigating two brand new styles on the dance floor this weekend, pushing them further than ever before.

“The winner market is still lead by Hamza at 8/13, Hamza and Jowita are dancing to Charleston to Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini and Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach.”

The Strictly semi-final will air Sunday December 11 at 7:15pm on BBC One.

