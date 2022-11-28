Strictly viewers fume over ‘unbelievable’ treatment of Fleur East during results show

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left fuming after Fleur East placed in the bottom two again.

Fleur found herself in the dance-off for a third time one week after she achieved the first perfect score of the current series.

Ellie Taylor became the latest star to be voted off the show after she finished bottom of the leaderboard.

During the dance-off, all four judges voted to keep Fleur and Vito Coppola in the competition.

Fleur and Vito danced to Sugababes’ Too Lost in You and scored much higher than Ellie, with 35 out of 40.

Fleur said: “You know I’m not surprised. We’re at that point where everyone is so good, anyone was gonna be here tonight.”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Based purely on the technique alone I would like to save Fleur and Vito.”

Motsi Mabuse agreed, and added: “First of all I would like to say that both couples performed really, really well, also for me the technical aspect was very important, so I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Strictly results: Fleur East in bottom two

BBC viewers took to social media to slam the result, with many shocked that Fleur faced being kicked out again.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer ranted: “FLEUR WAS IN THE BOTTOM TWO AGAIN?! WHAT THE HELL PEOPLE! WHY DO YOU HATE HER?”

A second tweeted: “How many times are Fleur or Molly [Rainford] going to be in the bottom two when they don’t deserve to be,” while another said: “Fleur shouldn’t be in the bottom two – not sure why the public don’t rate her – think she’s amazing.”

“It’s always either Molly or Fleur in the dance-off and it’s so unfair because they’re both amazing dancers and don’t deserve to be there #Strictly,” ranted another angry fan.

Meanwhile, another added: “Fleur and Molly are the participants who went to the dance-off the most this season. They are some of the best in the competition and along with Hamza [Yassin] they have the highest overall score. They are so wronged by the public.”

One said: “Fleur in the dance off again, wow. Unbelievable.”

‘It’s been everything’

Speaking after the elimination, Ellie broke down as she thanked Johannes Radebe for being her partner: “I’m going to be a cliche machine now, but it’s been everything and more.

“I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully.”

She continued: “Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people. Every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers – even some of the judges have been alright.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni. I’ve really, really loved it.”

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing will air live on Friday December 2 at 8.00pm, with the results show on Saturday December 3 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

