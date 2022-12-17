Strictly final: Shirley Ballas drops huge bombshell as she reveals ‘unheard of first’ taking place on show tonight

The Strictly final is taking place tonight (Saturday, December 17) and head judge Shirley Ballas has dropped a huge bombshell about it.

The show’s head judge has revealed that an “unheard of first” is taking place in tonight’s final!

Shirley was on This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas talks Strictly final

Yesterday (Friday, December 16) saw Shirley make an appearance on This Morning.

Speaking to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Shirley gave them an idea of what to expect from tonight’s final.

It was during this chat that she made a surprising revelation about tonight’s show.

Shirley told Alison and Dermot that it was “so, so hard” sending “superstar” Will Mellor home last weekend.

Alison then remarked on how strong the line-up for tonight’s final is.

“I think it’s one of the strongest finals we’ve ever had,” Shirley told the duo.

“And I think when we go into this final, you’re going to see all sorts of tricks and lifts and up and down and round,” she said.

“Everybody is fighting, you know, to get that Glitterball [trophy],” she then said.

Shirley can’t call it on who will win (Credit: ITV)

Who will win?

Dermot then spoke about his time on The X Factor and revealed that it wasn’t always the singer with the best voice who won – it was the one with the most “pizazz”.

He asked if this was the same of Strictly.

“Going into the final, it’ll be down to the general public [to choose their winner],” Shirley said.

“But I have full faith that they will pick the right winner,” she then continued. “Everybody who has made the final is a winner in their own right.”

“I wouldn’t like to call it,” she then said. Shirley then added that the quality is the “creme de la creme”.

When asked who has improved the most, Shirley said that all celebrities have improved “in certain areas”.

However, she remained neutral on the subject.

Shirley dropped a bombshell (Credit: ITV)

Shirley drops Strictly final bombshell

Alison then went on to say that she finds it “interesting” that there are two new pro dancers in the final.

“Three,” Shirley corrected her.

“That’s never happened before!” Alison said. “No, it’s never happened before,” Shirley confirmed.

“So, we’ve got Carlos [Gu], and we’ve got Jowita [Przystał], and we’ve got Vito [Coppola],” she then said.

“So we’ve got three brand new professionals in the final – unheard of!” she then continued.

“Amazing, they’ve put their heart and soul into their students and here we are in the final, so good luck to all of them! And to the celebrities as well!”

She then went on to blame Craig Revel Horwood for there not being any perfect 10 scores this series (so far).

She then said that there have been perfect 10 performances, but Craigs’ been in his “little, you know”!

The Strictly Final airs tonight at 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

