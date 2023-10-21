Strictly Come Dancing will not feature Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice performing together this weekend.

Actress Amanda is unable to dance due to medical reasons, it was confirmed on Friday (October 20) evening.

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara announced the change to Saturday’s Strictly line up, indicating Amanda and Gio should return for the Halloween Week dances.

Gutted fans took to social media to express their disappointment and their best wishes to Amanda. But others demanded Amanda and Gio be turfed out of the series amid claims it is “unfair” they go through to the next stage of the BBC One dance contest.

Strictly Come Dancing latest: Amanda Abbington news

Janette had told viewers: “We have some breaking news. Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, Amanda will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week. Amanda, we hope you get well soon my love, sending you all the best wishes!”

Additionally, a Strictly rep is said to have echoed Janette in telling reporters: “Due to medical reasons Amanda Abbington will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week.”

How fans reacted

Worried fans shared messages of support and sympathy on social media following the It Takes Two announcement.

“Well that made me sad no Amanda and Gio on #Strictly tomorrow,” one Twitter user wrote. They added: “Disappointed, was looking forward to their Cha Cha but most important thing is get well soon Amanda. You will be so missed.”

Another put it: “Get better soon Amanda! Such a shame was looking forward to her Cha Cha this weekend. Sending her all the best. #Strictly #ItTakesTwo.”

Someone else tweeted: “Get well soon Amanda #ItTakesTwo.”

And a fourth posted: “Oooh just been announced on #ItTakesTwo that Amanda is ill and will be missing this weekend’s show. As per the rules she’ll get a bye into next week all being well #Strictly.”

Others shared broken heart emojis, with one worrying: “She must be gutted.”

Hopefully Amanda and Giovanni will dance again next week (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘It just seems unfair’

Other Strictly fans, however, seemed more preoccupied with how Amanda’s illness was accommodated by the show’s format.

“It just seems unfair that they go straight through,” one Twitter user complained.

“I think no one should go, then votes carried over for next week if they do return!”

“Should be out if you miss a week,” argued someone else.

And a third chipped in: “That’s not how it should work – if you can’t compete you should be out – full stop.”

Meanwhile, someone else worried: “Bit surprised that Amanda/Giovanni haven’t released a statement yet. Hopefully it’s not a rush to hospital or something. #Strictly.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues tonight, Saturday October 21, on BBC One at 6.35pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

