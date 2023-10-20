BBC breaks silence on claims Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is ‘breaking guidelines’ with new project

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has NOT broken any rules with a new project, the BBC has confirmed.

The dance pro, 33, is reportedly launching his own cosmetics brand called GP Vita.

According to MailOnline, Italian hunk Gio set the company up in June – and shared on social media yesterday (Thursday October 19) that “a dream project is finally launching next week”.

However, while the tabloid report alleges some Beeb stars may not have complied with regulations concerning non-BBC interests previously, a BBC spokesperson told ED! that Giovanni is “following guidelines”.

Giovanni Pernice is partnered up with Amanda Abbington for Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing latest: Giovanni Pernice news

Insiders reportedly told MailOnline: “Giovanni’s legal team has ensured there is no danger of him breaking any rules.

“He hasn’t breached any conditions in his contract and as long as he doesn’t promote his products on television or compromise the BBC’s values, he’s fine to kick on.

“Giovanni is aware his profile is in a good place following the last few years on Strictly, so he feels why not pounce on that and make some money?”

Why not pounce on that and make some money?

Approached for comment on MailOnline’s story, a representative for Strictly said: “For the avoidance of any doubt, Giovanni has not breached any BBC rules in launching his brand, and is following guidelines.”

His new project will soon be here (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fans react

A moody black and white snap of Gio and model Amanda Faical looking as if they are about to smooch was shared by the dance fave on Instagram.

He teased in the post’s caption: “I’m super excited to be unveiling… well, you will have to wait until next Tuesday 24 October to find out at gpvita.com!”

Gio’s fans, meanwhile, were super excited to see him posing in such a sultry manner.

“On a scale of one to ten how much would you like to be that woman?” one user sighed in the comments section.

Another devoted fan pondered: “I wonder if Giovanni smiles knowing that every woman and some men will have let out a sigh ever so slightly when they saw that photo?”

And a third joked: “What’s my future husband doing kissing someone else?!”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on BBC One on Saturday October 21 at 6.35pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, also at 6.30pm.

