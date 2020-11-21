Bill Bailey's son Strictly
TV

Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Billy Bailey’s son? Teen steals the Blackpool-inspired show

Dax has inherited his dad's comic delivery

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have become instantly obsessed with Bill Bailey’s young son.

Dax, 17, appeared on Saturday evening’s show to congratulate his dad and partner Oti Mabuse on yet another great performance.

Last week Bill said he wasn’t even sure that his son was watching.

As Dax popped up on the video message, he quickly reeled in Strictly fans with his deadpan delivery.

He finished the link asking his old man to bring him something from the garage on his way home!

And he was a big talking point on Twitter!

Bill Bailey's son Strictly
Strictly star Bill Bailey with son Dax in 2014 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who is Bill Bailey’s son?

Dax is 17 and dad Bill has previously said of his unusual name: “The name came from a friend of ours who married an Indonesian man.

“They had a son called Dax and we just always associated it with being in Indonesia and always said: ‘If ever we have a child, that’ll be in the running’.

“At the same time I’d rather lost track of the various Star Trek spin-offs and was completely unaware that Dax was also the name of a character in Deep Space Nine until someone told me.”

And it seems they are very close, with Bill telling the Mirror: Bill said: “I’m quite relaxed as a parent. Maybe I should be more disciplinarian, but it’s not in my nature.

Read more: HRVY dismisses Strictly curse

“I’m pretty hands-on in terms of activities, though. I like the boy to do stuff.

“We go cycling and paint-balling together, and I’ve taught him how to pitch tents. The way he’s turned out is my biggest achievement.”

Dax appears to be following in his father’s footsteps as he appeared in a film, Love Song, with him in 2015, playing young Bill.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of last night’s show.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

ant and dec i'm a celeb
I’m A Celebrity: Saturday episode viewers left fuming over ‘boring’ episode
Jessica Plummer and AJ Pritchard
I’m A Celebrity: Jessica Plummer and AJ Pritchard ‘aren’t getting enough airtime,’ complain viewers
I'm A Celebrity Ruthie Henshall
I’m A Celebrity: Ruthie Henshall accused of ‘cheating’ during live trial
DIY SOS Nick Knowles
DIY SOS: The Big Build to feature heartbreaking story of three orphaned siblings
Strictly HRVY
Strictly Come Dancing: HRVY dismisses ‘curse’ rumours with partner Janette Manrara
Strictly Claudia outfit
Strictly: Claudia Winkleman outfit distracts viewers away from the dancing