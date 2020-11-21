Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY has dismissed the infamous ‘curse’ and says that professional partner Janette Manrara “sorts his life out”.

The so-called ‘curse’ has struck numerous dancers and pro dancers during the show’s 17 series.

But HRVY, 21, dismissed any rumours of a romance between himself and Janette.

Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY said Janette is like his mum (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star HRVY say about Janette Manrara?

HRVY and 37-year-old Janette have struck up a fabulous dance partnership on Strictly, consistently wowing judges and the audience at home alike.

But the singer was quick to dismiss any rumours of a romance between the two.

“Janette is actually like my mum, so it couldn’t be any further away from that,” he told The Sun newspaper.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Maisie Smith and HRVY ‘break social distancing rules’ ahead of It Takes Two appearance

“She’s helped me out a lot. She’s basically sorted my life, I can’t really look after myself.

“So there’s definitely no fear of the curse — plus her husband Aljaz is one good looking fella, so I don’t think he’d be threatened by me at all.”

Janette and HRVY have developed a strong partnership (Credit: BBC)

Who is Janette Manrara married to?

HRVY also told the newspaper that Janette “brings him bagels, vitamins in the morning” and makes sure he’s “fed and watered”.

Janette married fellow Strictly pro dancer Aljaž Škorjanec in 2017, after becoming engaged two years earlier.

Janette is actually like my mum, so it couldn’t be any further away from that.

Last week, Janette responded to a fan video that compiled some of the couple’s most romantic moments together.

“Miss him… so much,” she said, followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier on in the week, she called him the “love of my life” on Instagram.

Could there be a romance for HRVY after the series? (Credit: BBC)

Is romance on the horizon for HRVY?

HRVY also revealed that he’s looking for “love and fun” with EastEnders star and fellow Strictly contestant, Maisie Smith.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Maisie Smith ‘cried all night’ after landing in last weekend’s dance-off

Rumours of a romance between the two have been brewing for weeks, but HRVY says he’ll wait until the end of the series to take things any further.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.