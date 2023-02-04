Presenter Vernon Kay – who is married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Day – has revealed whether he’d ever sign up for the show.

In a new interview, the 48 year old was quizzed about whether he’d waltz onto the popular BBC One series.

Vernon’s wife of nearly 20 years, Tess, has fronted the programme since its launch in 2004.

However, Vernon has revealed a surprise twist about why he’s yet to have graced the dance floor with his presence.

Vernon and Tess are presenting couple goals (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing: Vernon drops a bombshell

Speaking about potentially signing up for the show, Vernon revealed it’s a definite maybe!

“The truth is, I’ve never been asked. I don’t know what I’d do if they asked me,” he told The Sun.

“I’d like to do the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, that’s an easy win. You do one episode and it’s only a day of dancing practice.

“But the series is a huge investment. I guess because I did I’m A Celebrity and I’ve done The Masked Singer, I’m like: ‘Do I want to do another one of those kinds of shows?’ I’m not too sure.”

I’d like to do the Christmas special, that’s an easy win.

That’s not to say our Vernon’s not a dab hand on the dance floor.

Having both been around the Manchester scene in the 1990s, the former Family Fortunes frontman went on to reveal both he and Tess love a boogie.

Both previously enjoyed nights out at the infamous Hacienda nightclub, with Vernon explaining he and Tess have a similar taste in music and enjoy a big night out.

Tess has hosted Strictly since 2004 (Credit: BBC)

Would Tess Daly ever quit Strictly?

Strictly is a big part of Tess and Vernon’s lives.

Vernon has previously described the show as “their third baby” in their marriage. The couple already share two daughters – Phoebe, 17 and 13-year-old Amber.

And Tess is likely to be staying on at Strictly for the foreseeable.

Claudia has said the pair will quit Strictly together when the time comes (Credit: BBC)

Both Tess and her co-host, Claudia Winkleman, are thought to have signed a two-year contract to ensure they stay on the programme until at least 2024.

Claudia has teased that the pair have “a pact” to keep together when hosting the show.

“Tess and I will leave at the same time,” she said on the Is It Just Me? podcast. “We’ve made that pact over pizza. We’ll go together, whenever they’re done with us.

“Even if they phoned me now and said: ‘You’re done’, I’d still think I have had the best career possible.”

