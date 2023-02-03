Tess Daly has shared news about her new book in a video with her husband Vernon Kay.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 53, revealed she’s received the first copy of her new book, 4 Steps to a Happier, Healthier You.

Tess posted a video showing Vernon passing her a parcel which contained the copy.

In the video, Vernon is heard saying: “It’s arrived! There you go,” before passing Tess the parcel.

Vernon adds: “Well done, good luck. Let’s have a look. Took long enough!”

Today felt pretty monumental as I received the first copy of my new book.

She looks excited as she begins opening it up.

She says: “I’ve got goose pimples on my arms.”

Tess then pulls out the book copy and looks emotional.

Tess Daly has received a copy of her new book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She admits: “I’m a bit pink. Tess Daly, 4 Steps to a Happier, Healthier You.”

Vernon then cheers as Tess shows off the book cover.

She asks her husband: “Are you proud of me?” to which Vernon says: “Yeah! It looks lovely.”

Flicking through the pages, Tess tells Vernon that the book includes the recipes she cooks for the family.

Tess then gushes: “Oh it looks so great. I’m so pleased with it.”

Vernon said he was “proud” over Tess’ book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tess on Instagram

Alongside the video, Tess wrote: “Today felt pretty monumental as I received the first copy of my new book ‘4 Steps to a Happier, Healthier You’.

“This book has been a labour of love and what’s inside is a lifetimes love for wellness.”

Tess continued: “Can’t wait for you to read it, try some of the recipes and hopefully gain that little something that helps you feel healthier or happier.

“It’s all about simple habits that have the power to transform how you feel from the inside, out. Not long now till March 16th!”

Tess added: “Also a huge thank you to everyone that has contributed with their expert advice and all those that have been there along the way to bring this to fruition, could not feel more grateful.”

