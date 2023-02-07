Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima made a tough confession about his marriage to wife and fellow dancer Giada Lini.

The Italian dancers tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in July last year, held at the little church in Graziano’s hometown.

But it appears that life for the newlyweds after their special day wasn’t as romantic and as perfect as they had hoped.

Graziano and Giada tied the knot last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a recent interview with OK!, the couple opened up about their relationship as they embarked on their honeymoon – six months after getting married.

While Graziano is working hard on Strictly in London, Giada is often strutting her stuff on the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars.

As a result, the two didn’t get to spend that much time together after they tied the knot last year.

Graziano Di Prima opens up about marriage

“It was one of the hardest years for us,” Graziano said, when asked how difficult it was to spend time apart following the wedding.

He explained: “Shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With The Stars literally take over our whole lives from the moment you open your eyes until you go to sleep just thinking about the choreography, the concept and the celebrity.”

Giada added: “It was really hard, but when we reunited it made us realise even more how lucky we are. When you are together all of the time, sometimes you don’t realise that.”

Graziano has opened up about married life (Credit: ITV)

In 2019, Graziano proposed to Giada, the day after celebrating his 25th birthday.

In front of a cheering crowd and their co-stars, he got down on one knee during the Burn The Floor show in Watford.

The audience went wild as Giada said yes, before performing an intimate dance routine.

Graziano told OK! Magazine following their wedding day: “Since we met each other eight years ago, I knew she was The One. I fell in love instantly. She is the most extraordinary woman I have ever met.”

Where did Graziano get married?

Their wedding was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the pair finally wed and exchanged vows at his local church Basilica della Madonna della Catena.

Afterwards, in true Italian style, the couple celebrated with a pizza party for their 200 guests.

The reception took place at a 14th century castle where he used to take Giada for dinner dates.

The bride told how she tried on 15 dresses before they settled on “a princess gown”.

Meanwhile, the groom wore a black three-piece suit.

