Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova‘s outfit for this weekend’s live show has been called a “nightmare” by fans.

Nadiya, 32, will once again take to the floor with her partner, BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker.

However, fans aren’t pleased by her dress for the dance – they think she deserves better.

Costume designer Vicky unveiled the dress (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: What was Nadiya’s dress like?

The pair appeared on It Takes Two last night (Thursday November 18) and teased their routine for this week’s musical week show.

Nadiya and Dan will be dancing the Charleston to Good Morning from the classic movie Singin’ In The Rain.

Every week host Janette Manrara welcomes in costume designer Vicky Gill to go through this week’s costumes.

She unveiled Nadiya’s costume to a drumroll, and said the grey and purple number with white diagonal was very close to the design worn in the original musical.

Although she explained that she would be adding to the outfit to before the show, viewers gave it a big thumbs down.

How did viewers react to the dress?

Viewers were quick to express their disappointment with the outfit.

One said: “Oh Nadiya, what did you do to deserve that loungewear nightmare? #ItTakesTwo #itt.”

Another wrote: “Nadiya’s dress seems fairly basic #ItTakesTwo.”

A third commented: “Intense ‘I forgot my PE kit and had to wear something from the lost property box’ vibes, Nadiya I’m… so sorry. #itt #ItTakesTwo.”

Dan has promised something special this weekend (Credit: BBC)

What did Dan tease for this week’s show?

In the lead up to this weekend’s show, Dan has teased a “big lift” during the routine.

Taking to Instagram, where he regularly updates fans on his progress, he explained.

“Working on our BIG lift from the Singing In The Rain sofa to finish off our Charleston,” he said.

“It’s a whopper. I just can’t wait for Saturday.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One tomorrow night (Saturday November 20) at 6.35pm