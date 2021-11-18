Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has teased fans with his plans for Saturday’s routine and told them he ‘can’t wait’.

Week nine of Strictly Come Dancing is musicals week.

Read on to find out what Dan and Nadiya Bychkova have in store for viewers.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova in action on the dance floor (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker on Strictly

The novice dancer shared a picture of pro Nadiya stood on a sofa in black leggings and a black crop top.

He captioned it: “Working on our BIG lift from the Singing In The Rain sofa to finish off our Charleston. It’s a whopper. I just can’t wait for Saturday.”

Come on Dan, can’t wait to see that

And fans seem almost as excited as the journalist and BBC Breakfast host himself.

One replied: “As a way of encouragement, I’ll be lying on my sofa whilst watching on Saturday. Good luck.”

Read more: Strictly star Dan Walker ‘hasn’t been able to do much dancing’ due to injury

A second wrote: “Good luck! I’ve watched your dances on news etc & admire what you’ve achieved as starting out as a complete novice.”

Dan has gained a lot of support from his fans (Credit: BBC)

Another commented: “Come on Dan, can’t wait to see that. I hope the public realise you entered this competition not knowing how to dance. All the luck in the world.”

Meanwhile, one joker said: “You lifting the sofa and Nadia? That is a big lift! Just mind your back.”

Why were some fans unhappy with his choice of dance?

When the dances were announced earlier this week some viewers expressed their disappointment over Dan doing to Charleston.

One said: “I told @HausofDylan95 on the weekend that Dan would get the Charleston as his next dance as it is has been the most generously scored dance this series and unsurprisingly I was right.”

Working on our BIG lift from the ‘Singing In The Rain’ sofa to finish off our Charleston. It’s a whopper!

I just can’t wait for Saturday! #Musicals #Strictly #Charleston @NadiyaBychkova pic.twitter.com/pB80ubLLru — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 18, 2021

Read more: Strictly’s Dan Walker hits back at very vocal critics as he survives another week

A second agreed: “Exactly what I said to my family. When does he get to do a Samba or Salsa?”

A third wrote: “Dan’s got a Charleston which is basically a free pass. Tilly or Tom to go, I reckon; Tilly because she doesn’t seem to have strong public support, and Tom because he’s so bland I keep forgetting he exists.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1, Saturday (November 20), at the earlier time of 6.35pm.

