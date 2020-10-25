Ranvir Singh has received praise from pals and daytime TV colleagues Kate Garraway and Lorraine Kelly over her first dance on Strictly.

GMB host Kate, 53, and the Lorraine star, 60, took to social media to praise Ranvir, who made her Strictly debut last night (Saturday, October 24).

What did Kate and Lorraine say about Ranvir Singh on and her Strictly dance?

Taking to Instagram, former Strictly contestant Kate shared a snapshot of Ranvir and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

She captioned the image: “OMG – she was amazing!”

It wasn’t long before her colleague Lorraine joined in with the praise.

“Fabulous,” she replied to Kate.

And another GMB ex-Strictly contestant, Richard Arnold, also left a message.

Richard, 50, replied with a string of hands-in-the-air emojis.

Ranvir wowed her pals last night (Credit: BBC)

What did other followers say?

Other followers joined in with the praise.

One fan wrote: “The surprise of the night!”

Another said: “She’s fantastic… You go girl!”

She is my fave! She looks phenomenal!!!

A third commented: “She is my fave! She looks phenomenal!”

Finally, a fan paid tribute to Kate’s kindness: “Kate, what a lovely friend you are. With all you have going on you really are beautiful inside and out, love to you all xx”

Ranvir is partnered with Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC)

What did Ranvir say about her dance?

Finally, Ranvir herself took to the social media site to comment on her appearance.

Dancing the notoriously difficult paso doble, she nailed it.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “Darling, you used that dress like a diva drag queen!”

She scored sevens from all three judges.

And Ranvir, at the end of her first live show, said: “Bit bonkers all this isn’t it? Loved it!”

