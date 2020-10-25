Strictly started its new series with a bang last night (Saturday, October 24), but it was Craig Revel Horwood who caught the eyes of viewers.

The curmudgeonly judge normally dishes out low scores in the early rounds.

But in last night’s first live show, even Craig had a smile on his face when he awarded the early favourites whopping scores.

And the judge’s strangely upbeat attitude left viewers scratching their heads.

Maisie and Gorka wowed the judges (Credit: BBC)

What did Craig Revel Horwood do on Strictly last night?

While the likes of Bill Bailey, Jason Bell, Ranvir Singh and Nicola Adams showed promise, it was pop star HRVY and EastEnders’ Maisie Smith that wowed Craig.

Maisie, 19, was the first to take to floor, dancing the samba with Gorka Marquez.

After they had finished their routine, Craig said areas needed some work, but he trotted out his catchphrase: “A.MA.ZING!”

Viewers couldn’t believe it when Craig gave them an eight (Credit: BBC)

When the couple chatted to Claudia, they could hardly believe their eyes when they saw the scores.

Craig not only gave her an eight, but it was eights all round.

HRVY danced the jive (Credit: BBC)

What did Craig say about HRVY and Janette’s Strictly dance?

The last couple to dance was HRVY and Janette Manrara.

Exploding into the series with a frenetic jive, the judges loved it.

The best first dance I have ever seen.

Craig made a joke about the lack of vowels in his name, but then nearly exploded himself.

He said the jive was “spectacular”.

Motsi called the routine “the best first dance I have ever seen”.

Another eight from Craig (Credit: BBC)

Craig once again gave them an eight, as did head judge Shirley Ballas.

But it was Motsi who pushed them over the edge, scoring them a nine.

That was the second time Craig had awarded an eight to a couple in the first live show, and viewers were quick to show their surprise.

Twice in one night for Craig’s eight plus a nine for HRVY unheard of for the first week #Strictly https://t.co/trSzJRUc5Q — Suzanne King (@SuzanneJKing) October 24, 2020

How lovely to have a night's #Strictly to cheer us all up – and what a great selection of first dances. Even Craig was in a good mood! @hrvy is one to watch. #SCD — Rob Keeley (@RobKeeleyAuthor) October 24, 2020

How did the viewers react to Craig’s scoring?

One Twitter user wrote: “Twice in one night for Craig’s eight plus a nine for HRVY, unheard of for the first week.”

Another commented: “How lovely to have a night’s #Strictly to cheer us all up – and what a great selection of first dances.

“Even Craig was in a good mood! @hrvy is one to watch.”

We don’t know what came over Craig!

