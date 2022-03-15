Strictly star claims show was ‘dirty’ as he hits back at ‘baloney’ bullying allegations

Strictly Come Dancing star Danny John-Jules has made a series of claims about his time on the BBC One show.

The 61-year-old actor was previously partnered with Amy Dowden during the show’s sixteenth series in 2018.

During his time in the competition, Danny was alleged to have “bullied” Amy before being eliminated in week eight.

Now, the star has spoken out over the allegations.

Strictly Come Dancing: Danny John-Jules opens up on his show stint

Danny appeared on the My Time Capsule podcast, hosted by Michael Fenton Stevens.

During the podcast, the former comedy star went on to claim that he became a target by the show’s producers.

It’s a dirty show on that level.

He said: “It’s a dirty show on that level. On that level it’s a filthy show – it’s based on tabloid stories. The thing about Strictly is that it doesn’t matter who you are, you’re going into a well-oiled machine which at that time was the biggest show on telly.

“I already knew when I went in there what they were expecting of me. Because I wasn’t giving them anything to chew on, they just went out there and made it up.”

Danny continued: “I said to everyone, what did I do then, what did I actually do that everyone was so unhappy about?

“I don’t know, nobody has actually told me. They came up with this cockamamie story about bullying basically – it was basically dog whistling, that I was bullying my partner.”

What else did Strictly star Danny claim?

In addition, The Death In Paradise star also claimed that he became suspicious after reportedly seeing a reporter outside a judges’ dressing room.

Danny went on: “What I want to know is why was a tabloid journalist backstage?

“The first person I looked down on when I came out on the set that night when I was evicted was a tabloid journalist sitting right there on the stairway.”

During the series, the Red Dwarf star was rumoured to have yelled and sworn at Amy.

However, Danny insisted that the allegations are “baloney”.

When approached by ED! over Danny’s comments, a BBC spokesperson said: “This claim is categorically untrue.”

