Strictly: Graziano Di Prima calls for fiancée to replace Oti Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima has put his fiancée, Giada Lini, forward to replace Oti Mabuse on the show.

Oti quit the BBC series last month after seven years and fans were left gutted.

Now, Graziano – who is good friends with Oti – has spoken out about who could replace her on the programme.

Graziano put Giada forward to replace Oti on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Strictly star Graziano say?

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Graziano was asked who he thinks could replace Oti.

Read more: Strictly fans gutted as Oti Mabuse quits show after seven years

He said: “I don’t know! That’s up to the BBC. Obviously, I’ve got my fiancée, she’s a professional dancer.

“She’s been doing Dancing With The Stars and her dream would be Strictly as well. It would be my dream if it could be Giada.”

Graziano said it would be a “dream” for Giada to appear on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giada added to the publication: “I’d love to share the stage with Graziano. I think it is one of the most beautiful shows, not just in the UK, but in the world.”

Giada said it’s a “dream come true for every professional ballroom and Latin dancer”.

Last month, Oti announced she would be leaving the Strictly ballroom after seven years.

She said in a statement: “I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK.

Oti quit Strictly last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.”

Graziano shared a touching message on Instagram to Oti following the news.

He said: “You have been always there for me, always!! Since the first moment I joined @bbcstrictly.

“I’m gonna miss you so so much on the show, I’m gonna miss dancing with you!! You can’t even imagine!

“I wish you all the best in your life because you deserve it!

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood admits it’s ‘brilliant news’ Oti Mabuse has quit Strictly

“You are the strongest woman I ever met and I’ll be always here for you! Love you friend!!”

Should Giada replace Oti on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.