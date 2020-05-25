Strictly Come Dancing bosses 'target Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly'

BBC bosses have reportedly asked Gordon Ramsay's daughter to appear on a future series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV chef's 18-year-old daughter Tilly is said to be lined up for an appearance on the dancing show as she is popular with younger viewers and has a huge 584k following on Instagram.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Tilly is already popular with younger viewers from her shows on CBBC and bosses think she could bring that audience with her.

"They've already seen Joe Sugg, Karim Zeroual and Saffron Barker bring in new fans to the show and they hope she could do the same."

Producers have apparently already discussed the idea with Tilly. The door is said to be open for her to appear 'either this year or next.'

Tilly wants to be known in her own right

The source added: "Tilly is keen to be a star in her own right, rather than just being known as Gordon's daughter.

"And Strictly could be a great way for her to come out of her father's shadow.

"They've spoken to her formally and said she can take part either this year or next. They've left the ball in her court."

The Strictly Come Dancing judges (Credit: BBC)

Strictly could be an opportunity for for Tilly to make a name for herself in TV. She previously hosted Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch. She also appeared alongside her famous dad on This Morning.

Tilly wants a name for herself

The insider said: "Tilly wants to be known as more than just her dad's eldest daughter.

"Strictly would be the perfect platform to give her a name in her own right and the chance to take home a trophy that Gordon doesn't have."

Gordon and his wife Tana also have four other kids - 22-year-old Megan, 20-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and 13-month-old son Oscar.

Tilly wants to find her own success (Credit: Splash)

Jonathon Ross' wife Jane Goodman targeted

Bosses have also reportedly approached screenwriter Jane Goldman about a future series.

A source said: "Jane is one of the names at the top of the list for this year's show.

"She has told friends she would love to have a whirl on the dance floor.

"Jane knows Craig Revel Horwood, who's a judge on the show, and he has encouraged her to give it a whirl."

