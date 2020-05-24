Strictly producers 'targeting young social media stars'

Strictly Come Dancing are said to be targeting young social media stars to attract a younger audience after the past success of YouTubers.

BBC bosses are looking at prolific Tik Tok star Holly H, who has 16million followers on the video-sharing app.

They are also looking at Instagram cleaning-guru Mrs Hinch, 30, and Zoe Sugg, 30, who vlogs as Zoella.

It's been reported that producers are confident Zoe will consider the offer after her brother Joe Sugg made the final with his now girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

YouTuber Saffron Barker followed suit in 2019, and exited in week nine of the show.

Holly H is a Tik Tok star said to be wanted by Strictly (Credit: PinPep/Cover Images)

Strictly producers hope bringing in another social media star will attract younger audiences each year.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: "Joe and Saffron proved booking a big name from social media attracts a younger audience and provides a huge reach to promote the show.

"Holly H, Mrs Hinch and Zoella are very much on the bookers' radar.

"They also plan to meet Kelly Hoppen, who is a massive fan of the programme and tuned in religiously when her pal and fellow Dragon Deborah Meaden took part in 2013."

Tik Tok famous

Holly H, whose real name is Holly Hubert, may not be known to many over the age of 21, but she is hugely influential to her huge numbers of followers.

She filmes 15-second videos of herself lip-syncing and performing viral Tik Tok dances.

Tik Tok has become increasingly popular with under-18s, and has more than 500million users.

It has also beaten both Facebook and YouTube for the number of downloads in the App Store.

Strictly romance

This comes after Joe Sugg and his now girlfriend Dianne became fan favourites on Strictly in 2018.

Rumours that the Strictly couple were also romantically involved spread quickly.

Joe confirmed their romance after the couple made the final. He revealed: "I may not have won the Glitter Ball but I've won something a million times more special."

Dianne and Joe fell in love on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple moved in together last year and Dianne was even forced to deny being pregnant with the YouTuber's baby.

Fans started speculating that the professional dancer was pregnant after she and Joe teased that the duo had something "big and exciting" coming soon.

Dianne spoke about a new project on her social media channel on Instagram.

She said: "I will say it in due time, but all you need to know is you've gotta be excited."

They nicknamed the event #project Joanne, an amalgamation of their two names. It led fans to guess they were pregnant with their first child.

But Dianne was quick to react, quoting the fan's comments and adding: "Hahah I can assure you all that #projectjoanne is not a baby."

