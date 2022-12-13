Strictly Christmas special: Blow for BBC as bookies make prediction?

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 could face tough competition to be the top festive show, one bookies reckons.

According to OLBG, the Christmas Day episode of the BBC dance series is only third favourite to be the most watched programme that day.

What’s more, that could indicate the Strictly special actually ranks lower than last year in terms of which shows attract the biggest audiences.

And that’s because last year the special came second in the Yuletide table of Christmas TV – suggesting OLBG’s predictions will see it fall one place to third.

Rosie Ramsey has been announced for the Strictly Christmas special 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Christmas special 2022: What the bookies think

At 1/3, the King‘s Speech is tipped to be the most watched TV show on Christmas Day this year. With those odds, that placement seems without doubt.

Last year, the Queen‘s final ever Christmas address was the top watch, too. It pulled in 7.4 million viewers.

However, possibly bumping Strictly out of second place in 2022, OBLG believes, will be The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.

It is rated at 6/1 to be the most watched TV happening of the day.

The festive Strictly is priced at 8/1, with Call The Midwife at 10/1.

Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel makes an appearance at 12/1 in OBLG’s odds.

And the Blankety Blank Christmas Special is given odds of 14/1.

Away from the BBC, Coronation Street was the most watched soap opera on Christmas Day last year with 3.25 million viewers.

Rickie Haywood-Williams will also be appear on the BBC One festive show (Credit: BBC)

Who is taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022?

All six celebrity contestants for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 have now been confirmed.

Podcaster Rosie Ramsey and DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams were the first two stars announced for the Christmas TV treat.

Plus Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts will take to the dance floor with Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC)

Announcements confirming the involvement of ex Corrie star Alexandra Mardell, actor Larry Lamb, singer Nicola Roberts and CBeebies favourite George Webster all followed.

Rosie will dance with Neil Jones. Rickie will be partnered by Luba Mushtuk.

Alexandra meanwhile will be paired up with Kai Widdrington.

Giovanni Pernice will be on the arm of Girls Aloud star Nicola.

Furthermore, ex EastEnders regular Larry will take to the dance floor with Nadiya Bychkova.

And George will make a bid for the Christmas Glitterball trophy with Amy Dowden.

The show has already taped – and claimed spoilers have been leaked.

But who do you fancy to take the Christmas Day win in this year’s festive special?

The Strictly Christmas special 2022 airs on Christmas Day, December 25. But before that there’s the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final – it is on BBC One this Saturday, December 17, from 7.05pm.

