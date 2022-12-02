Christmas TV highlights: What to watch on the box this festive season

The Christmas TV teasers have been released and that means the countdown to Christmas is officially on.

But do you know which Christmas TV shows will likely be the highlights of your festive season yet?

To save you flicking through the listings mags and circling what to watch with a biro, ED! has made a list – and checked it twice – of telly highlights tipped to make it a merry one this Christmas.

There will be special episodes of the soaps, of course – including EastEnders, Coronation Street and Casualty.

And new episodes of established festive favourites such as Mrs Brown’s Boys, Call the Midwife (including some sad departures), The Great Christmas Bake Off and The Repair Shop will also air.

But before the full schedules and air dates are confirmed, here are shows we reckon you should get excited about…

Happy Valley will be back on the box for the first time in six years (Credit: BBC)

Christmas TV highlights 2022: Happy Valley

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever. But the third series of Sally Wainwright’s BAFTA-award winning Happy Valley returns to BBC One this Christmas… and it is the drama’s last run.

Sarah Lancashire is back as Sergeant Catherine Cawood. And James Norton also returns as criminal Tommy Lee Royce.

It all kicks off on New Year’s Day.

Get into the Christmas spirit with Cliff Richard’s festive tunes (Credit: BBC)

Cliff at Christmas

This one-hour special will see Sir Cliff Richard perform some of his Christmas classics – as well as new tracks – for BBC Two.

For The Love Of Dogs Christmas special

Paul O’Grady told fans back in October he was filming for a Christmas special of For The Love Of Dogs.

What’s more, the ITV show is expected to feature a royal guest!

Christmas TV highlights: Shakespeare & Hathaway

Eccentric sleuths Frank Hathaway and Luella Shakespeare have a festive case on their hands for BBC One.

Will Shakespeare and Hathaway be able to nobble the ‘voice in the dark’ who threatens to destroy Wintermas?

Richard Osman Christmas crackers!

Telly fave Richard Osman could be on TV so much this Christmas it’ll feel like he’s staying for turkey.

Christmas filming today, and a lot of discussion as to how to mic up Santa Claus. pic.twitter.com/M3bWLeQoSk — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 15, 2022

Not only is a Pointless Celebrities Christmas special on the way for BBC One, but the gamesmaster will be in charge of Richard Osman’s Christmas House of Games, too.

Much more fun than Boxing Day charades with the family!

The Chase Bloopers

For fans of Bradley Walsh, Christmas telly in 2022 is a real gift.

Not only will Bradders be popping up as the host of Blankety Blank, he’ll also be on the box for a bumper bloopers edition of The Chase.

Expect outtakes funnier than anything you’ll find in a Christmas cracker from ITV’s most popular afternoon quiz?

The Doctor will see us shortly… but for the last time (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin

We already wish it could be Christmas every day. But after the last ever episode of Doc Martin airs later this month, it may not feel like Christmas ever again.

After 10 series across the best part of 20 years following the hijinks in Portwenn, this festive farewell will be essential viewing.

Christmas TV highlights: Jason Manford

Popular comic Jason Manford indicated to his Twitter followers in November he will be seen in the schedules.

He hinted his recent live show, which he has been touring, has been filmed and retitled as Recent Nostalgia.

Monica Galetti, Rylan Clark and Angela Hartnett will be on hand to offer feasting tips alongside Mary Berry (Credit: BBC)

Christmas with Mary Berry and Friends

Mary Berry will give an ultimate masterclass in creating a foolproof Christmas dinner for fans this December.

Looks even better than it tastes! As we can’t reach through the screen to nab a plateful of Mary’s Christmas dinner.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

Just when you thought Ant and Dec might take Christmas off after several weeks of I’m A Celebrity…

The first, rather thrilling, series of their game show aired earlier in 2022.

This new instalment includes David Walliams and Rylan playing along.

Comedian Joe Lycett is a bit like Martin Lewis with jokes, sort of (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

Joe Lycett returns in consumer champion form for Channel 4 to take on some of his biggest targets yet.

Aiming to right some final wrongs before the year is out, this is guaranteed to warm your heart.

Cosy at Christmas with All Creatures Great and Small (Credit: Channel 5)

All Creatures Great and Small

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will be a highlight for Channel 5 this Christmas.

A third annual telly treat in a row for the channel, this upcoming episode will be the first time James, Tristan, Siegfried and the gang are seen in a world dominated by WWII.

What is Christmas without Strictly? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

Yes, we know regular Christmas versions of our favourite shows are mentioned in brief up top.

But ED! couldn’t not have the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special as essential festive telly viewing. It would be like a Christmas without sprouts (if you like sprouts).

Celebrity contestants confirmed to be taking part in this BBC One showcase include Alexandra Mardell, Rosie Ramsey and Rickie Haywood-Williams.

It’ll air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

