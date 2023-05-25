Former Strictly star Arlene Phillips has recalled the “damaging experience” of appearing on the glitzy BBC One show.

The 80-year-old legendary choreographer has graced our telly screens for years and years with her dancing expertise. She first took a seat on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel in 2004 – but was allegedly ‘sacked’ in 2009.

Rumours claimed she was dropped because the BBC felt she was ‘too old’. She was replaced by former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon.

And now, 14 years since she was reportedly let go, Arlene has opened up about her experience on the smash hit show.

Arlene was ‘sacked’ from the judging panel (Credit: ITV)

Strictly: Arlene Phillips talks exit

Arlene had served as a judge on Strictly since its first ever series in 2004 up until her exit in 2009. This sparked a huge ageism row, with some media commentators accusing the BBC of ageism in letting go of Arlene.

Sometimes I think the whole Strictly experience is a damaging one.

In a new interview with Mail Online, Arlene admitted: “They didn’t even tell me I had been sacked. I found out listening to the radio.”

“Sometimes I think the whole Strictly experience is a damaging one. No one should feel destroyed by taking part in the show. Or feel rejected by it or have to carry around a hurt caused by it,” she added: “Sometimes I think the world would be a happier and more peaceful place without all the criticism.”

Arlene was replaced by a younger Alesha Dixon (Credit: CoverImages)

What has Arlene done since Strictly?

Arlene didn’t let the ‘sacking’ get the better of her though. The dancer has continued to go from strength to strength. She has since choreographed or directed four big shows; Grease The Musical, The Cher Show, What’s New Pussycat and a revival of Guys And Dolls.

Arlene also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020. During her stint she became the oldest ever contestant to take part but unfortunately found herself the first to be eliminated.

Arlene ‘kicked, screamed, cried and sobbed’ over Strictly axe

Last year, Arlene revealed how she screamed and sobbed for two days after hearing the news she was being axed from Strictly.

She told the Mirror: “I gave myself 48 hours to kick, scream, cry and sob, and eat scones with cream and jam. Then I made myself wake up and get on with it. I reflect and think, wow, I really didn’t ask the questions I needed to ask. I was very fragile because I had a bereavement the day before [her manager died].”

She added: “I wanted to know in detail and I wanted to know the real reason at the point when they decided for me to go, yet they kept me hanging on for so long with the possibility that there would be five judges.”

