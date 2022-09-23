Anton Du Beke makes shocking admission about Strictly celebs who can’t dance

Strictly star Anton Du Beke has made a shocking admission about the celebrities who compete on the show.

The 56-year-old judge made the confession during an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show earlier today (Friday, September 23).

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke on the Jeremy Vine Show

Today’s edition of The Jeremy Vine Show saw Anton Du Beke make an appearance.

The Strictly judge was on the show to discuss the new series of Strictly, which begins tonight on BBC One.

It was during this appearance on the show that Anton took the opportunity to make a shocking admission about the celebrities on the show – AND take a swipe at Jeremy too.

At one point during the interview, Jeremy spoke about the time that Anton made it to the final along with Kate Derham.

“I always thought, sort of, that Strictly Come Dancing finished at Blackpool. I thought that was the final,” he joked.

“But apparently it went on and on,” he continued. “When I got into the final with Katie, I realised that it did.”

“But it was a wonderful year [Series 13 in 2015]. It was a vintage year, I heard. People have talked about it being a vintage year,” he added.

“And robbed. That was another word that was used.”

Anton talks Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The conversation then moved on to this year’s edition of Strictly, which starts tonight after being delayed due to the Queen‘s death.

The pre-recorded show will see this year’s celebrities get paired up with their professional dance partners.

“You’re going to see all the couples getting together, so you’re going to see everybody paired up,” Anton said.

“So that’s going to be exciting,” he continued. “I always think that’s some of the best stuff on Strictly Come Dancing.”

Anton then continued, saying: “It’s sort of that, ‘who’s going to get who?’ and it’s lovely.”

He revealed that viewers will also get to see the group dance on tonight’s show too. He said that unlike in Jeremy’s year, which “wasn’t bad”, this year’s group dance has gone “very well”.

Anton takes a swipe at Jeremy

It was at this point that Anton took a savage swipe at Jeremy and his dancing skills.

Talking about celebrity contestants, Jeremy said: “You can look at somebody walk through the door, Anton, and you know exactly [how good they are]”.

“Oh yeah,” Anton agreed. “And from the group dance, you can see how good people are, can’t you,” Jeremy added.

“You can pretty much see how good they’re going to be when they walk into the studio,” Anton confessed.

“And you can see them walking towards you with a hint of a list and you try and avoid them in case you get paired up,” he continued, making his savage point.

“But you never know, people develop over the weeks – you went from really awful…to just bad!” he joked, causing Jeremy to laugh.

“I just find it so exciting,” he confessed. “Even now.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs at 7pm tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Jeremy Vine Show airs on weekdays from 9:15am on Channel 5 and My5.

