Kaye Adams reveals shock discovery she made on Strictly ahead of debut

Strictly star Kaye Adams has revealed the shocking discovery she made ahead of her debut.

The Loose Women star is set to join the likes of Kym Marsh, Will Mellor and Matt Goss in the new series.

Kaye Adams revealed the surprising discovery she made on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Kaye Adams makes surprising discovery on Strictly

During an episode of Loose Women this week alongside panelists, Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha and comedian Judi Love, Kaye shared her excitement for Strictly Come Dancing.

Over the past week, Kaye has been rehearsing for her upcoming ballroom debut with her professional dance partner.

Prior to the launch night of the BBC one show tonight (September 23), Kaye revealed she was fitted for her ballroom gown.

However, the 59 year old year old has revealed she made a surprising discovery about her cup size.

Kaye opened up about the discovery on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams revealed all on Loose Women

At the start of the episode, Nadia turned to co-star Kaye as she said: “Kaye has discovered something about herself.”

“Are you talking about…” Kaye replied, before she placed her hands over her chest.

Kaye reveals a discovery she made pre-Strictly debut (Credit: ITV)

She explained: “So for years, and years, and years I have shared a multipack of sports bras with my 15-year-old daughter and we were a 36B.

“[On Strictly] They measured me up, what am I? Have a guess? A 32DD.”

Judi Love – who competed on the show in 2021 – confirmed: “They go right in!”

Nadia made a cheeky dig at Kaye’s discovery (Credit: ITV)

Kaye’s co-stars make a cheeky dig

Kaye then realised that her co-stars Nadia and Jane were struggling to believe that was her size, pointing at her as she exclaimed: “Excuse me!”

As the live audience chuckled, Nadia explained: “I’m not going to say anything because you’re really excited.”

I’ve even got the producer in my ear telling me I’m not a double D.

In which Kaye responded: “Do you know what? That is the arrogance of a big breasted woman.”

Nadia shared her surprise as she argued: “But I’m a double D.”

Kaye then couldn’t help but make a savage dig at Nadia over her own chest area size, saying: “That’s because you’ve got a big back,” she told her.

“I’ve even got the producer in my ear telling me I’m not a double D,” Kaye admitted, as they all continued to laugh.

Kaye’s first Strictly injury

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kaye took to Instagram Stories to showcase her “first Strictly injury”.

The television host revealed her bright red palm, which she joked was the result of ‘over enthusiastic clapping’!

But this isn’t the only struggle Kaye’s faced on set it seems.

She took to Twitter to open up about how she “struggled to sleep” following the first day of rehearsals.

Struggled to sleep last night after the first day of @bbcstrictly strictly rehearsals. Tried to count sheep but couldn’t get past 5,6,7,8 — Kaye Adams (@kayeadams) September 6, 2022

Tweeting out to her 86,000 followers, Kaye wrote: “Struggled to sleep last night after the first day of @bbcstrictly strictly rehearsals. Tried to count sheep but couldn’t get past 5,6,7,8.”

Read more: Strictly 2022 star Kaye Adams laughs off Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘concerns’

Watch Kaye Adams take part in Strictly Come Dancing as the show launches on Friday September 23 2022 at 7pm.

The first live show follows on Saturday September 24 at 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of Kaye’s chance on Strictly? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.